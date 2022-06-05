5 June 2022, 19:37 PM
Nadal's Brilliance!
Chatrier @RafaelNadal = #RolandGarros pic.twitter.com/fmfvb0zXM2
— Roland-Garros (@rolandgarros) June 5, 2022
5 June 2022, 19:28 PM
Nadal wins FIRST SET!
Rafael Nadal wins the first set 6-3 against Casper Ruud in the French Open 2022 finals. Nadal is in dominant form at the moment as Ruud continues to struggle.
NADAL - 6
RUUD - 3
5 June 2022, 19:24 PM
Ruud FIGHTING hard
Casper Ruud fighting hard for the first set as he goes 3-5 against Rafa Nadal in the final of French Open 2022.
5 June 2022, 19:16 PM
Rafa rocket #RolandGarros pic.twitter.com/qSnYtiBkYk
— Roland-Garros (@rolandgarros) June 5, 2022
5 June 2022, 19:12 PM
On target #RolandGarros | @RafaelNadal pic.twitter.com/bEI40EMZUu
— Roland-Garros (@rolandgarros) June 5, 2022
5 June 2022, 19:07 PM
Nadal 4-1 Ruud
Rafael Nadal taking Casper Ruud to the cleaners as the Norwegian fails to time his shots and is currently struggling to make any sort of comeback.
5 June 2022, 19:01 PM
Nadal BREAKS AGAIN!
Rafael Nadal takes the 2 games lead again as he goes up 3-1 against Casper Ruud.
Nadal - 3
Ruud - 1
5 June 2022, 18:53 PM
Nadal with the lead
Rafael Nadal leads with two games to none against Casper Ruud in the French Open final 2022. It looks like Ruud is feeling the pressure of the final and facing Nadal at the moment.
Nadal - 2
Ruud - 0
5 June 2022, 18:38 PM
Nadal wins first game!
Rafael Nadal wins first game Ruud just gives the Spaniard a few openings and he capitalises on it in no time.
5 June 2022, 18:35 PM
TOSS UPDATE!
Rafa Nadal wins the toss and elects to serve first against Casper Ruud in the French Open 2022 final.
5 June 2022, 18:24 PM
HERE WE GO!
Rafael Nadal and Casper Ruud enter the court after a beautiful introduction in the French Open 2022 finals.
5 June 2022, 18:00 PM
Nadal's road to final
@RafaelNadal's road to the #RolandGarros final pic.twitter.com/yWURkWFecY
— US Open Tennis (@usopen) June 5, 2022
5 June 2022, 17:57 PM
Nadal vs Ruud head to head stats
Nadal - Zverev Head to Head Notes:
Nadal leads 6-3 overall
Nadal leads 3-1 on clay
Zverev has won 3 of last 4 matches, including a win in Madrid on clay in 2021
Last four matches have been straight sets for the winner
First grand slam meeting since Australian Open 2017
— The Big 3 (@Big3Tennis) June 3, 2022
5 June 2022, 17:52 PM
Casper Ruud before the final
Listen to Ruud has to say before facing Rafa Nadal in the French Open 2022 final.
"It's a good day for me and for tennis in general" -- @CasperRuud98 looks ahead to this afternoon's #RolandGarros final: pic.twitter.com/qtwKyoMgiA
— Roland-Garros (@rolandgarros) June 5, 2022
5 June 2022, 16:51 PM
#RolandGarros | @RafaelNadal pic.twitter.com/2WTxUEee01
— Roland-Garros (@rolandgarros) June 5, 2022
5 June 2022, 16:47 PM
#RolandGarros | @RafaelNadal pic.twitter.com/5WTGfUFkXM
— Roland-Garros (@rolandgarros) June 5, 2022
5 June 2022, 16:45 PM
Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the French Open 2022 final. The King of Clay Court Rafael Nadal, who is yet to lose a final at Roland-Garros, will be up against Casper Ruud who is playing his first final. Stay tuned for live updates.