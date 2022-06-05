5 June 2022, 17:57 PM

Nadal - Zverev Head to Head Notes:

Nadal leads 6-3 overall

Nadal leads 3-1 on clay

Zverev has won 3 of last 4 matches, including a win in Madrid on clay in 2021

Last four matches have been straight sets for the winner

First grand slam meeting since Australian Open 2017

