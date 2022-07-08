While Australian maverick Nick Kyrgios enjoys a day off following Rafa Nadal`s withdrawal, Novak Djokovic will bid to continue his Wimbledon juggernaut against local hope Cameron Norrie in the lone men`s semi-final on Friday.

The 27-year-old Kyrgios will have four days of rest before he plays his maiden major final against Djokovic or Norrie after his semi-final opponent Nadal was forced to pull out due to an abdominal injury on Thursday.

Djokovic, a 20-times major winner, has not lost a contest on the manicured lawns at the All England Club since he retired mid-match with an injury in the 2017 quarter-final against Czech Tomas Berdych.

A win over Britain`s ninth seed Norrie would put the 35-year-old Djokovic into an unprecedented 32nd men`s Grand Slam singles final and keep his bid alive for a fourth straight and seventh overall title at Wimbledon.

If he lifts the Challenge Cup again, Djokovic will also close in on nearest rival and 22-times major winner Nadal on the Grand Slam count.

But to have that chance he will have to beat Norrie and a partisan Centre Court crowd with the left-hander bidding to become the first home finalist since Andy Murray won his second Wimbledon title in 2016.

Djokovic lost only three games against Norrie when the duo faced off in their lone meeting in the group stages of the ATP Finals last year.