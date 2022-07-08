NewsTennis
Wimbledon 2022 Novak Djokovic vs Cameron Norrie, Semi-Final LIVE score and updates: Novak Djokovic takes 3rd set

Follow LIVE updates from the Wimbledon 2022 men's singles semi-final clash between Novak Djokovic vs Cameron Norrie on our LIVE blog here

Jul 08, 2022, 09:41 PM IST

While Australian maverick Nick Kyrgios enjoys a day off following Rafa Nadal`s withdrawal, Novak Djokovic will bid to continue his Wimbledon juggernaut against local hope Cameron Norrie in the lone men`s semi-final on Friday.

The 27-year-old Kyrgios will have four days of rest before he plays his maiden major final against Djokovic or Norrie after his semi-final opponent Nadal was forced to pull out due to an abdominal injury on Thursday.

Djokovic, a 20-times major winner, has not lost a contest on the manicured lawns at the All England Club since he retired mid-match with an injury in the 2017 quarter-final against Czech Tomas Berdych.

A win over Britain`s ninth seed Norrie would put the 35-year-old Djokovic into an unprecedented 32nd men`s Grand Slam singles final and keep his bid alive for a fourth straight and seventh overall title at Wimbledon.

If he lifts the Challenge Cup again, Djokovic will also close in on nearest rival and 22-times major winner Nadal on the Grand Slam count.

But to have that chance he will have to beat Norrie and a partisan Centre Court crowd with the left-hander bidding to become the first home finalist since Andy Murray won his second Wimbledon title in 2016.

Djokovic lost only three games against Norrie when the duo faced off in their lone meeting in the group stages of the ATP Finals last year.

08 July 2022
21:02 PM

Djokovic wins two sets on the trot!

He's back and he's in groove now. Djokovic with two back to back sets as Norrie begins to struggle. The third set goes to the Serb 

Djokovic 2-6, 6-3, 6-2 Norrie

20:48 PM

Djokovic makes it 1-all

The Serbian finally gets going with a 6-3 win in the second set. Norrie gave a good fight but it is Djokovic who comes at the top. 

Djokovic 2-6, 6-3 Norrie

 

20:39 PM

What a brilliant set from Norrie!

20:22 PM

Stiff fight in 2nd set!

Norrie comes back after trailing 2-1 in the second set. Djokovic getting tough fight here. 

20:07 PM

Norrie takes first set!

Brilliant game from the Brit in the first set and he takes it too. 6-2 to Norrie. Djokovic looking a little rusty and distracted. Needs a big comeback here. 

20:06 PM

Just Djokovic things!

19:58 PM

Norrie makes it 2-2 in 1st set!

Norrie manages to come back from 0-30 to win this game as Djokovic struggles with return. 

19:55 PM

Game Djokovic!

Good quick comeback from Novak as he makes it 1-1 in the first set. Beats Norrie 40-15 this time. Some high quality serves there. 

19:46 PM

Cameron Norrie takes first game!

Superb tennis at the start from The Brit. Djokovic looking rusty at the start but he will definitely get going soon. 

1-0 in 1st Set

19:45 PM

We are about to start. Let's warm up with a Djokovic fact sheet!

If Novak Djokovic wins tonight:

- he will reach an 8th Wimbledon final

- he will reach a record 32nd men's Grand Slam final, surpassing Roger Federer's 31

- he will become the fourth player, man or woman, to reach 32 Grand Slam singles finals, tying Martina Navratilova

18:43 PM

Nadal withdrew from men's singles semi-final late on Thursday!

22-time Grand Slam winning champions Rafael Nadal withdrew from Wimbledon 2022 citing injury issues. He was set to play Australia's Nick Kyrgios in the men's singles semi-final on Friday (July 8). Kyrgios eventually gets a walkover. 

Read more here. 

18:41 PM

Hello and welcome to our LIVE coverage of semi-final clash between Novak Djokovic and Cameron Norrie on our live blog here. 

The winner of this contest will meet Nick Kyrgios in the summit clash on Sunday, July 10. 

The match is expected to start at 7.15 pm IST. Stay tuned for all updates here.  

