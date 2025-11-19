Medvedev, Kyrgios, Rybakina, Bopanna Set To Play As World Tennis League Makes India Debut On THIS Date

After enthralling sports fans in the UAE for three seasons, the World Tennis League (WTL), is set to make its India debut next month. Slated for December 17-20 in Bengaluru, the four-day tournament will feature a host of leading international names and is set to be played at the prestigious SM Krishna Tennis Stadium.

This edition will feature a strong lineup of tennis talent, including Daniil Medvedev, Nick Kyrgios, Elena Rybakina, Paula Badosa, Rohan Bopanna, Gael Monfils, Arthur Fils, Sumit Nagal, Magda Linette and Marta Kostyuk.

Meanwhile, WTL has also added India’s standout performers like Yuki Bhambri, Ankita Raina, Shrivalli Bhamidipaty, Maaya Revathi, Dhakshineswar Suresh and Shivika Burman to the mix.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

Talking about her first appearance in India, World No. 5 Elena Rybakina said, "I’ve heard so much about the tennis culture in India, and I’m thrilled to make my debut here with WTL. The league has an exciting format, and I’m ready to enjoy every moment on the court with my team."

Notably, the WTL will see four teams playing in a round-robin format, and each set of matches will consist of men's singles, women's singles, and two doubles events. After the round-robin, the top two teams will advance to the final.

Mahesh Bhupathi, the 12-time doubles Grand Slam Champion and Co-Founder of the WTL, said: "India has always shared a deep and lasting connection with tennis, and the WTL's arrival here is an opportunity to strengthen that bond. As someone who has lived the sport, I believe this format brings out the fast, dynamic, and engaging side of the competition."

"With international champions sharing the court with India’s top talent, we hope to inspire the next generation of players and showcase tennis as a sport that is intense, global, and full of possibility," he added.