Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2986750https://zeenews.india.com/tennis/medvedev-kyrgios-rybakina-bopanna-set-to-play-as-world-tennis-league-makes-india-debut-on-this-date-2986750.html
NewsTennis
WORLD TENNIS LEAGUE

Medvedev, Kyrgios, Rybakina, Bopanna Set To Play As World Tennis League Makes India Debut On THIS Date

The World Tennis League will make its India debut this December, with the likes of Medvedev, Kyrgios, Bopanna, Rybakina, and Badosa to headline the tournament in Bengaluru.

 

Written By Avinash Kumar|Last Updated: Nov 19, 2025, 12:01 AM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Medvedev, Kyrgios, Rybakina, Bopanna Set To Play As World Tennis League Makes India Debut On THIS DatePic credit: World Tennis League

After enthralling sports fans in the UAE for three seasons, the World Tennis League (WTL), is set to make its India debut next month. Slated for December 17-20 in Bengaluru, the four-day tournament will feature a host of leading international names and is set to be played at the prestigious SM Krishna Tennis Stadium.

This edition will feature a strong lineup of tennis talent, including Daniil Medvedev, Nick Kyrgios, Elena Rybakina, Paula Badosa, Rohan Bopanna, Gael Monfils, Arthur Fils, Sumit Nagal, Magda Linette and Marta Kostyuk.  

Meanwhile, WTL has also added India’s standout performers like Yuki Bhambri, Ankita Raina, Shrivalli Bhamidipaty, Maaya Revathi, Dhakshineswar Suresh and Shivika Burman to the mix.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

Talking about her first appearance in India, World No. 5 Elena Rybakina said, "I’ve heard so much about the tennis culture in India, and I’m thrilled to make my debut here with WTL. The league has an exciting format, and I’m ready to enjoy every moment on the court with my team."

Notably, the WTL will see four teams playing in a round-robin format, and each set of matches will consist of men's singles, women's singles, and two doubles events. After the round-robin, the top two teams will advance to the final.

Mahesh Bhupathi, the 12-time doubles Grand Slam Champion and Co-Founder of the WTL, said: "India has always shared a deep and lasting connection with tennis, and the WTL's arrival here is an opportunity to strengthen that bond. As someone who has lived the sport, I believe this format brings out the fast, dynamic, and engaging side of the competition."

"With international champions sharing the court with India’s top talent, we hope to inspire the next generation of players and showcase tennis as a sport that is intense, global, and full of possibility," he added. 

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news andworld News on Zee News.

About the Author
authorImg
Avinash Kumar

Avinash Kumar is a sports journalist with Zee News English and specialises in conducting exclusive interviews and ground reporting, having covered multiple tournaments like the ODI World Cup, IPL, ... Read more

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

Delhi air pollution
Why Delhi Chokes While Beijing Breathes – The Secret No One Told You
Technology
Trade Intelligence And Analytics (TIA) Portal Launched To Help Exporters
bihar new cabinet
Bihar’s Newly Elected MLAs: Lagging In Education, Leading In Crime?
Putin India Visit 2025
Putin’s India Visit Has World On Edge: Why US, China Are Watching Closely
India e-passport Launch
India Launches e-Passports: How They Are Smarter Than Old Passports
Rafale fighter jets
How India Cost France 90 Rafales; Ukraine Deal To Deliver Same Blow? Find Out
Technology
TRAI Mandates Variable Pre-Tagging In SMS Templates To Curb Fraud
Delhi Red Fort blast
Delhi Blast: Following Raids, ED Finally Arrests Al Falah Group Chairman
India-France Garuda 25 Exercise
6,913 Km From Delhi, What The IAF’s Rafale And Sukhoi Fighter Jets Are Doing?
Delhi Red Fort blast
Delhi Blast: NIA, ED Continue Investigation - Biggest Crackdown Underway