Miami Open 2025 Result: Swiatek Stunned By 19-Year-Old Alexandra Eala In Quarterfinals

In a historic Miami Open 2025 quarterfinal clash, 19-year-old Alexandra Eala from the Philippines delivered the biggest win of her career, stunning World No. 2 and five-time Grand Slam champion Iga Swiatek 6-2, 7-5. The wildcard entrant showcased fearless tennis, breaking Swiatek's serve multiple times and displaying composure well beyond her years.

Eala’s Dream Run Continues

Eala’s victory over Swiatek marked her third consecutive win against Grand Slam champions in Miami. Prior to this, she defeated 2017 French Open champion Jelena Ostapenko and reigning Australian Open winner Madison Keys. With her triumph over Keys, Eala became the first Filipino player to defeat a top-10 ranked opponent. Now, she has created further history by becoming the first from her country to reach the semifinals of a WTA 1000 event.

Unstoppable on the Big Stage

Facing Swiatek, who is widely regarded as one of the most dominant players in women's tennis, Eala displayed remarkable confidence. She started aggressively, taking advantage of Swiatek’s struggles on serve to claim the first set 6-2. The second set proved to be a bigger test, as Eala found herself trailing 4-2. However, she broke Swiatek’s serve twice, including in the final game, to seal the match.

“I don’t know what to say, I’m in complete disbelief. I’m on cloud nine. This moment will stay with me forever,” an emotional Eala said in her on-court interview.

A Product of Rafael Nadal’s Academy

Eala’s rapid rise can be attributed to her time at the Rafael Nadal Academy in Mallorca, Spain. She moved there at the age of 13, training under the guidance of some of the best coaches in the world. She graduated from the academy in 2023, and an old photo of her posing alongside Nadal and Swiatek resurfaced following her victory. Reflecting on that moment, she said, “It’s surreal. I feel like I’m the exact same person I was in that photo, but now, I’m standing on the other side of the net competing against the best.”

Toni Nadal, Rafael Nadal’s uncle and former coach, was seen in Eala’s box during the match, showing his unwavering support for the young star. “It meant a lot that he showed up. It showed the confidence he and the academy have in me,” she added.

Swiatek’s Struggles and Future Plans

Swiatek, known for her dominance on clay courts, admitted she was far from her best against Eala. “I wasn’t playing my best tennis today. My forehand wasn’t working the way I wanted, and Alexandra used her chances well. She deserved the win,” Swiatek acknowledged.

Despite the loss, Swiatek remains focused on the upcoming clay-court season, where she has historically excelled. “I don’t want to dwell on this defeat for too long. There are bigger things ahead, and I’m looking forward to competing on my favorite surface,” she added.