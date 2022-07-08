Nick Kyrgios sends message to Rafael Nadal after Wimbledon walkover, says THIS

Nick Kyrgios was set to face Rafael Nadal in the Wimbledon 2022 semi-finals after his victory over Cristian Garin on Wednesday (July 6). However, the Australian world no. 13 received a walkover as the world no. 2 suffered from a major injury blow, ruling him out of the prestige tournament.

This was a surprise news for Rafa Nadal fans as the Spaniard had turned up for practice at Wimbledon earlier on Thursday a day after he registered a remarkable win over American Taylor Fritz while fighting an abdominal injury throughout the quarter-final clash.

In the quarter-final clash vs Fritz, he left the court for a medical timeout in the second set, after losing the opening set 3-6. But he came again only to be struggling again with an abdominal issue mid-way through the quarterfinal match. He was seen hitting forehands and backhands on the practice courts at Aorangi Park a day before his semi-final against Nick Kyrgios, and also went through his service motions.

After the quarter-final, Nadal was asked whether he will be able to play against Kyrgios or not, to which he replied, "Honestly, I can’t give you a clear answer because if I gave you a clear answer and tomorrow another thing happens, I will be a liar."

Kyrgios, who received the walkover from the Wimbledon semi-finals took on his official Instagram and wished the 22-time Grand Slam champion a speedy and healthy recovery. He wrote, "Verified different players, different personalities. @rafaelnadal I hope your recovery goes well and we all hope to see you healthy soon. Till next time…"

With Nadal withdrawing, Kyrgios has moved to the final of Wimbledon 2022, which is his first-ever Grand Slam final. He will either face Novak Djokovic or Cameron Norrie in the final. Norrie and Djokovic will play their semi-final clash on July 8 at Centre Court. The match starts at 6 pm IST.