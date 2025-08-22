Nick Kyrgios Withdraws From US Open 2025 Due To Long-Standing Injury Issues; Check Details

Nick Kyrgios has withdrawn from the US Open 2025 due to injury, the tournament organisers said on Thursday. This is the third consecutive year that Kyrgios will miss the US Open tennis tournament.

Notably, the 30-year-old Kyrgios has not played a singles match since the Miami Open in March. He played a doubles match with French veteran Gael Monfils in Washington but said afterwards that his troublesome knee was "cooked".

The Australian withdrew from a planned appearance in the mixed doubles alongside Naomi Osaka at Flushing Meadows and has now withdrawn from the singles, with a lucky loser from the final round of qualifying taking his place.









ALSO READ: US Open 2025 Men's Singles Draw: Carlos Alcaraz, Novak Djokovic Feature In Same Half; Jannik Sinner Plays Vit Kopriva; Check Full Lineup

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

Nick Kyrgios has withdrawn from the Men's Singles event.



A Lucky Loser will replace him in the draw. — US Open Tennis (@usopen) August 21, 2025

As per Sky Sports, Kygrios has not played in the US Open since reaching the quarter-finals in 2022. He missed all the Grand Slam tournaments the following two years because of a knee injury followed by wrist surgery.

Though he made his comeback at the Australian Open in January, his wrist trouble was evident, and he has managed to play only five singles matches this season.

His career was put in jeopardy by a torn ligament in his wrist in 2023, which required surgery and kept him out for a year and a half.

Kei Nishikori Withdraws From US Open 2025

The former No. 4 player Kei Nishikori has also withdrawn from the US Open 2025 due to injury.

“Hi fans, unfortunately I will not be ready for the US Open yet. I had an MRI taken of my back and it’s not 100 percent healed yet. Working hard to be back on court soon. Thanks for the support," Nishikori wrote on X.

The 35-year-old Nishikori, who reached the US Open final in 2014 before falling to Marin Cilic, also revealed that he has ended his partnership with coach Thomas Johansson.

The former Australian Open champion joined Nishikori’s team in 2024 and played a key role in his comeback season.

"Just wanted to let you know that Kei and I have decided to go separate ways. It’s been a pleasure to work with such a professional team and with such a nice and talented player like Kei. I want to wish Kei and his team [the] best of luck for the future," Johansson wrote on Instagram.

The Japanese star Nishikori has battled a series of injuries in recent years, including hip surgery in 2022 that kept him off the ATP Tour for 21 months between 2021 and 2023. His return alongside Johansson was recognised last year when he was nominated for the ATP Comeback Player of the Year award.