Novak Djokovic advances to third-round of Australian Open

Serbian tennis star Novak Djokovic on Wednesday advanced to the third round of Australian Open. The world number two trounced Japan`s Tatsuma Ito 6-1, 6-4, 6-2 to reach the third round.

Djokovic dominated the early stages of the match, racing to a 5-0 lead in less than 20 minutes. The Serbian didn't give Ito a chance to get involved in his service games, dropping just two points on serve to cruise through the opening set, ATP reported. Ito was able to impose himself more in the second set, but continued to feel the pressure. The top seed let out a roar after a strong forehand gave him a break at 4-4 and he comfortably held in the next game for a commanding advantage.

Djokovic will take on another Japanese player in the next round when he meets Yoshihito Nishioka on Friday, January 24.

Order of play on the main showcourts on the third day of the Australian Open on Wednesday (prefix number denotes seeding):

Order of play on the main showcourts on the third day of the Australian Open on Wednesday (prefix number denotes seeding):

ROD LAVER ARENA

Paula Badosa (Spain) v 7-Petra Kvitova (Czech Republic)

1-Ash Barty (Australia) v Polona Hercog (Slovenia)

Tatsuma Ito (Japan) v 2-Novak Djokovic (Serbia)

Not before 0800 GMT

Tamara Zidansek (Slovenia) v 8-Serena Williams (U.S.)

Filip Krajinovic (Serbia) v 3-Roger Federer (Switzerland)

MARGARET COURT ARENA

3-Naomi Osaka (Japan) v Zheng Saisai (China)

Caroline Wozniacki (Denmark) v 23-Dayana Yastremska (Ukraine)

Tommy Paul (U.S.) v 18-Grigor Dimitrov (Bulgaria)

Not before 0800 GMT

Jordan Thompson (Australia) v 12-Fabio Fognini (Italy)

10-Madison Keys (U.S.) v Arantxa Rus (Netherlands)

MELBOURNE ARENA

Julia Goerges (Germany) v 13-Petra Martic (Croatia)

Not before 0150 GMT

Coco Gauff (U.S.) v Sorana Cirstea (Romania)

6-Stefanos Tsitsipas (Greece) v Philipp Kohlschreiber (Germany)

31-Hubert Hurkacz (Poland) v John Millman (Australia)