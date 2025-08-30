Advertisement
NOVAK DJOKOVIC

Novak Djokovic Breaks Roger Federer’s Record With US Open Victory Over Cameron Norrie

Novak Djokovic added another golden chapter to his legendary career by breaking Roger Federer’s long-standing record for most hard-court Grand Slam wins.

Written By Nitesh Dubey|Last Updated: Aug 30, 2025, 06:33 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Novak Djokovic Breaks Roger Federer’s Record With US Open Victory Over Cameron NorrieImage Credit:- X/ Novak Djokovic

Novak Djokovic added another golden chapter to his legendary career by breaking Roger Federer’s long-standing record for most hard-court Grand Slam wins. The Serbian superstar achieved the milestone with a four-set victory over Cameron Norrie in the third round of the US Open 2025, claiming his 192nd hard-court win at majors. Federer previously held the record at 191.

Battling Through Pain

Despite struggling with a lower back issue, the 38-year-old champion showed grit and determination to outlast Norrie 6-4, 6-7(4), 6-2, 6-3. Djokovic’s physical discomfort was evident at times, but his relentless focus and tactical brilliance ensured he got over the line. With this win, he also became the oldest man since 1991 to reach the US Open’s Round of 16, equaling Federer’s record of 69 appearances at this stage in Grand Slam events.

“I'm still trying to find my groove. Today I played the best I have so far in the tournament," Djokovic said. On his fitness, he added, “You have some ups and downs, but you don't want to reveal too much to your rivals. I'm as young and as strong as ever.”

Also Read: Meet Sairaj Pardeshi, A Maharashtra Teenager Who Creates History At The Commonwealth Weightlifting Championships 2025

 

Serving Masterclass

Djokovic produced a dominant serving display, firing 18 aces and winning key points at crucial moments. The performance not only highlighted his technical precision but also reinforced his reputation as one of the fittest and most consistent players on tour, even at 38.

What Lies Ahead

The Serbian great now advances to the fourth round, where he will face German qualifier Jan-Lennard Struff. Having already surpassed Federer in this historic milestone, Djokovic continues to chase further glory, with eyes set firmly on another Grand Slam triumph in New York. 

