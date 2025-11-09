Novak Djokovic Claims Hellenic Championship 2025, Secures 101st ATP Crown

Age is proving to be just a number for tennis legend Novak Djokovic, who continues to redefine greatness on the ATP Tour. The Serbian superstar etched his name deeper into history by claiming his 101st ATP singles title after a thrilling win over Italy’s Lorenzo Musetti in the Hellenic Championship 2025 final in Athens, Greece. Djokovic, at 38, defied fatigue, time, and pressure to add yet another glorious chapter to his unmatched career.

Match Summary

The final was a pulsating three-set encounter that showcased Djokovic’s incredible resilience and tactical mastery. Musetti came out firing, taking the opening set 6-4 with powerful groundstrokes and impressive variety. But Djokovic, known for his ability to recover and adapt mid-match, bounced back in trademark fashion.

He took control of the rallies in the second set, breaking Musetti’s serve twice to claim it 6-3, and then fought through a tense decider to seal victory 4-6, 6-3, 7-5. The match, which lasted nearly three hours, was filled with breathtaking exchanges and relentless determination from both players.

With the win, Djokovic lifted his first-ever Hellenic Championship title and extended his astonishing record of consistency in finals, once again proving why he remains the benchmark in modern tennis.

Historic Achievement

Djokovic’s triumph in Athens marks his 101st career ATP title, making him only the third man in the Open Era to cross the 100-title mark, joining Jimmy Connors (109) and Roger Federer (103).

This win also allowed him to surpass Federer’s record for the most hard-court titles in tennis history, taking his tally to 72. What makes this achievement even more remarkable is the fact that Djokovic continues to compete and win against opponents nearly two decades younger.

The Hellenic Championship victory further cements Djokovic’s legacy as a player who has mastered the art of longevity, consistency, and mental toughness, attributes that define his remarkable era-spanning dominance.