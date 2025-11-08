Novak Djokovic Ends Semi-Final Curse, Reaches Hellenic Championship Final In Style

Tennis legend Novak Djokovic has rediscovered his trademark dominance, ending a frustrating semi-final drought by storming into the Hellenic Championship final with a straight-sets victory over Germany’s Yannick Hanfmann. Djokovic, who entered the clash on the back of four consecutive semi-final losses this season, produced a commanding display to win 6-3, 6-4, showcasing precision, control, and composure on the indoor hard courts of Athens.

Djokovic Breaks the Semi-Final Curse

For much of 2025, the Serbian star had stumbled at the penultimate stage of tournaments, a rare dip for a player known for thriving under pressure. However, against Hanfmann, the 38-year-old looked sharp and confident, dictating rallies and returning with his trademark depth and accuracy. “I’ve been working hard to stay focused mentally,” Djokovic said post-match. “This was perhaps the best tennis I’ve played in the tournament so far, and it came at the right time.”

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

With the win, Djokovic not only advances to the final but also brings up a major career milestone, his 200th indoor match win, a testament to his longevity and adaptability on all surfaces.

A Veteran Still at His Peak

Despite nearing his 40s, Djokovic continues to defy age and expectations. His ability to reinvent his game and maintain elite fitness levels has kept him among the top contenders on the ATP circuit.

Analysts believe that breaking his semi-final hoodoo could be a psychological turning point. Having lost to younger opponents in recent months, this victory reaffirms his resilience and hunger to add to his already staggering career trophy tally.

“Djokovic’s performance was a reminder that his competitive fire is far from extinguished,” commented a former ATP coach. “He was calm under pressure and clinical in key moments, that’s classic Novak.”

Match Stats at a Glance

Match Result: Djokovic def. Hanfmann 6-3, 6-4

Aces: Djokovic - 7 | Hanfmann - 3

Break Points Converted: Djokovic - 3/5

Indoor Match Wins (Career): 200

Semi-Final Wins (2025): 1st