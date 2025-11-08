Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2981700https://zeenews.india.com/tennis/novak-djokovic-ends-semi-final-curse-reaches-hellenic-championship-final-in-style-2981700.html
NewsTennis
NOVAK DJOKOVIC

Novak Djokovic Ends Semi-Final Curse, Reaches Hellenic Championship Final In Style

Tennis legend Novak Djokovic has rediscovered his trademark dominance, ending a frustrating semi-final drought by storming into the Hellenic Championship final. 

Written By Nitesh Dubey|Last Updated: Nov 08, 2025, 05:32 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Novak Djokovic Ends Semi-Final Curse, Reaches Hellenic Championship Final In StyleImage Credit:- X

Tennis legend Novak Djokovic has rediscovered his trademark dominance, ending a frustrating semi-final drought by storming into the Hellenic Championship final with a straight-sets victory over Germany’s Yannick Hanfmann. Djokovic, who entered the clash on the back of four consecutive semi-final losses this season, produced a commanding display to win 6-3, 6-4, showcasing precision, control, and composure on the indoor hard courts of Athens.

Djokovic Breaks the Semi-Final Curse

For much of 2025, the Serbian star had stumbled at the penultimate stage of tournaments, a rare dip for a player known for thriving under pressure. However, against Hanfmann, the 38-year-old looked sharp and confident, dictating rallies and returning with his trademark depth and accuracy. “I’ve been working hard to stay focused mentally,” Djokovic said post-match. “This was perhaps the best tennis I’ve played in the tournament so far, and it came at the right time.”

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

With the win, Djokovic not only advances to the final but also brings up a major career milestone, his 200th indoor match win, a testament to his longevity and adaptability on all surfaces.

A Veteran Still at His Peak

Despite nearing his 40s, Djokovic continues to defy age and expectations. His ability to reinvent his game and maintain elite fitness levels has kept him among the top contenders on the ATP circuit.

Analysts believe that breaking his semi-final hoodoo could be a psychological turning point. Having lost to younger opponents in recent months, this victory reaffirms his resilience and hunger to add to his already staggering career trophy tally.

“Djokovic’s performance was a reminder that his competitive fire is far from extinguished,” commented a former ATP coach. “He was calm under pressure and clinical in key moments, that’s classic Novak.”

Match Stats at a Glance

Match Result: Djokovic def. Hanfmann 6-3, 6-4

Aces: Djokovic - 7 | Hanfmann - 3

Break Points Converted: Djokovic - 3/5

Indoor Match Wins (Career): 200

Semi-Final Wins (2025): 1st

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news andworld News on Zee News.

About the Author
authorImg
Nitesh Dubey

Nitesh Dubey, part of Zee News English's Sports Desk, is a passionate sports journalist with a focus on cricket, football, WWE, and tennis. Known for his keen eye and storytelling skills, he brings... Read more

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

Vande Mataram
'Vande Mataram' Row: Faith, Patriotism And Extremism In Focus | DNA Decodes
Shaista Maqbool
Shaista Maqbool Loses PSA Appeal Over Alleged Links With LeT’s Musaib Lakhvi
animal control
Kerala Minister Says Removing All Stray Dogs In State ‘Impossible’
Delhi Airport delays
Explained: What Is AMSS? ATC Glitch Behind 800 Flight Delays At Delhi Airport
Jharkhand
Gunfight In Jharkhand: Forces Seize Massive Cache Of Maoist Weapons
Ajit Pawar
Ajit Pawar Cancels Son’s Firm’s Deal; Orders Probe In Pune Land Row
H-1B visa
US Launches 175 Investigations Into H-1B Visa Abuse ‘To Protect American Jobs’
Election Commission of India
No Re-Polls Recommended In Bihar First Phase Elections: ECI
West Bengal politics
Citizen Or ‘Ghuspaithiya’? Identity War Dividing Bengal Ahead Of 2026 Polls
CBI
CBI Arrests Central Coalfields Manager For Taking Rs 50,000 Bribe