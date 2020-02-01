Novak Djokovic faces Dominic Thiem challenge for 8th Australian Open title

World number two and Serbian tennis maestro Novak Djokovic will look to defend the Australian Open title when he locks horns with Austrian tennis player Dominic Thiem in the summit showdown of the first major of the season at the Melbourne Park on Sunday.

On Thursday, 32-year-old Djokovic once again defeated rival Roger Federer 7-6(1), 6-4, 6-3 in straight sets to book his place in the final of the Australian Open and remain on course for a record-extending eighth title at the tournament.

It was the second seed's 27th victory over Federer, and Djokovic will now look to clinch his 17th Grand Slam title.

Thiem, on the other hand, overcame Alexander Zverev of Germany in a four-set thriller in another semi-final clash of the men's singles event to reach his first Australian Open final on Friday.

After going down in the opening set, the Austrian tennis player rebounded strongly against German star Zverer to clinch a 3-6, 6-4, 7-6(3), 7-6(4) win and set up the ultimate test against Melbourne Park maestro Djokovic.

Heading into the summit showdown, Djokovic is leading the head-to-head ATP rivalry with Thiem by a 6-4 margin.

As the men`s Grand Slams dominated by the `Big Three` of Djokovic, Rafael Nadal and Roger Federer for years, Thiem will be keen to become the first player born in the 1990s to clinch a major title.

Djokovic, on the other hand, will look to join Rafael Nadal and Roger Federer as the third man in history to seal a Grand Slam at least eight times.