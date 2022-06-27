When it comes to Wimbledon, Novak Djokovic seems to use a unique plan – going into the year’s third Grand Slam without playing a single match on the grass court in the season. He did that in his last two trophy runs and the Serbian is going to do the same at the 2022 Wimbledon, starting here on Monday (June 27).

In each of his past two Wimbledon trophy runs, Novak Djokovic’s opening match on the London lawns was his first grass-court match of the season. Now seeking a fourth straight title at the All England Lawn Tennis Club, the Serbian`s preparations have not changed. His last competitive match was a quarterfinal epic against Rafael Nadal at Roland Garros. By the time the top-seeded Djokovic takes to Centre Court on Monday against Soonwoo Kwon, he will have spent nearly a month between appearances.

“I didn’t have any lead-up tournaments to Wimbledon, but I’ve had success in Wimbledon in the past without having any official matches and tournaments,” said Djokovic. “Over the years, I had success with adapting quickly to the surface, so there is no reason not to believe I can do it again.”

Djokovic discussed the delicate balance between rest and grass-court match play leading up to Wimbledon, explaining how later in his career, his priorities have shifted to the former. “Over the years I learned how to play more efficiently on the surface as well”, he continued. “At the beginning of my career, I was still struggling a bit with movement and sliding.

“I think the movement is the biggest one really, the biggest adaptation that needs to be done on the grass coming from the clay, where players like myself slide quite a lot. On grass that’s not always possible. It is possible to slide, but you can`t do it as frequently or as often or maybe as free as you do it on clay,” he added.

Djokovic starts favourite for the title in this year’s Wimbledon which is unique in many senses. The event will not have any players representing Russia and Belarus as they have been banned from participation because of their country’s aggressive stance against Ukraine and have been stripped of the ranking points by both ATP and WTA. Djokovic will open his campaign on Monday against South Korea’s Soonwoo Kwon, ranked 75th in the World, in the first match at the Centre Court, which is completing 100 years of its existence.

When will Wimbledon 2022 first round match between Novak Djokovic and Soonwoo Kwon take place?

The Wimbledon 2022 first round match between Novak Djokovic and Soonwoo Kwon will take place on Monday (June 27).

What time will Wimbledon 2022 first round match between Novak Djokovic and Soonwoo Kwon take place?

The Wimbledon 2022 first round match between Novak Djokovic and Soonwoo Kwon is scheduled to start at around 6pm IST.

Which TV channel will broadcast Wimbledon 2022 first round match between Novak Djokovic and Soonwoo Kwon?

The Wimbledon 2022 first round match between Novak Djokovic and Soonwoo Kwon will be broadcast on Star Sports network.

How can I livestream Wimbledon 2022 first round match between Novak Djokovic and Soonwoo Kwon?

The Wimbledon 2022 first round match between Novak Djokovic and Soonwoo Kwon will be available for livestream on Disney+ Hotstar website and app.