Novak Djokovic Opens Shanghai Campaign With Record-Breaking Victory, Achieves Massive Feat

Novak Djokovic once again etched his name in tennis history books after a hard-fought victory over Marin Cilic in the opening round of the Shanghai Masters 2025. The Serbian legend prevailed 7-6(2), 6-4 in a battle that not only marked his campaign opener for a record-extending fifth Shanghai crown but also delivered two remarkable milestones.

40+ Wins at Six Masters 1000 Events

With this triumph, Djokovic recorded his 41st career win at the Shanghai Masters, making him the first player ever to achieve 40 or more match victories at six different ATP Masters 1000 tournaments. This feat highlights his extraordinary consistency across venues and surfaces, further strengthening his claim as the most dominant player in Masters history.

The Oldest Masters Match on Record

The clash between Djokovic (38) and Cilic (37) also created a slice of history as it became the oldest combined-age match in ATP Masters 1000 main draw history, with a joint age of 75 years and 139 days. Despite their years, both veterans showcased grit, power, and tactical brilliance, proving that age is just a number in the modern game.

A Step Toward Shanghai Glory

Djokovic has always enjoyed success in Shanghai, a tournament he has lifted four times before. His flawless balance of defence and attacking precision was on full display against Cilic, as he patiently built points and capitalised on crucial moments. With this win, he has set the tone for what could be another memorable run in China.

Legacy Beyond Numbers

Djokovic’s historic achievement is not just about numbers; it underlines his longevity, adaptability, and enduring hunger for success. While younger stars continue to rise on the ATP Tour, the Serbian maestro continues to raise the bar, rewriting records and setting benchmarks for future generations.

As he marches deeper into the Shanghai Masters, fans and analysts alike will be eager to see if Djokovic can add another title to his glittering collection, further cementing his unmatched legacy.