Rafael Nadal decides not to defend US Open title due to coronavirus situation

New York: The 2019 US Open champion and current world number two Rafael Nadal on Tuesday (August 4, 2020) announced to not defend his title this year due to the coronavirus situation across the globe.

The 34-year old who had edged Daniil Medvedev in five sets to lift the US Open in 2019 said that the COVID-19 cases are increasing and it looks like 'we still don’t have control over it'.

Notably, the United States has been the worst-COVID-19-hit country with more than 47.7 lakh cases and 1.56 lakh deaths.

The 19 Grand Slam singles titles winner shared the announcement on his social media platforms and wrote, "After many thoughts, I have decided not to play this year’s US Open. The situation is very complicated worldwide, the COVID-19 cases are increasing, it looks like we still don’t have control of it."

He added, "We know that the reduced tennis calendar is barbaric this year after 4 months stopped with no play, I understand and thank for the efforts they are putting in to make it happen. We have just seen the announcement of Madrid not being played this year."

"All my respects to the USTA, the US Open organisers and the ATP for trying to put the event together for the players and the fans around the world through TV," expressed the Spanish player.

He added, "This is a decision I never wanted to take but I have decided to follow my heart this time and for the time being I rather not travel."

Earlier, women's world number one Ashleigh Barty along with fellow Australian Nick Kyrgios had decided to back out of the Grand Slam due to the coronavirus outbreak.

Meanwhile, more than 1.85 crore people have contracted the coronavirus across the world, as per Johns Hopkins University at 4 PM on August 5.