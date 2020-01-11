हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Australian Open

Recovering Bianca Andreescu to miss Australian Open

The 2019 Australian Open is slated to take place from January 14 to 27 at Melbourne Park.   

Recovering Bianca Andreescu to miss Australian Open
Image Credits: Twitter/@Bandreescu_

U.S. Open champion Bianca Andreescu will miss the Australian Open later this month as she continues to recover from a knee injury, the Canadian teenager said on Saturday.

Andreescu, who suffered the injury at the WTA Finals in Shenzen, is undergoing a rehabilitation programme, she said on her Twitter page.

"...the Australian Open is unfortunately too soon in my rehab process and I sadly will not be able to play in it this year," the 19-year-old wrote.

"It was a very tough decision to make as I love to play in Melbourne but I have to respect the recuperation plan for my knee and body. I can’t wait to come back to Aus soon."

The Canadian teenager last month opted out of the Auckland Classic, a traditional warmup event for players finetuning their game ahead of the Australian Open.

The 2019 Australian Open is slated to take place from January 14 to 27 at Melbourne Park. 

 

Australian OpenTennisBianca AndreescuUS OpenWTATennis
