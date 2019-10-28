Roger Federer pulls out of Paris Masters

A day after clinching his 10th Swiss Indoors title, 20-time Grand Slam champion Roger Federer has decided to pull out of this week's Paris Masters.

Announcing the news, the 38-year-old Swiss tennis maestro apologised his French fans for withdrawing from the event before he assured the tennis lovers that there still be plenty of entertainment, with Novak Djokovic and Rafael Nadal battling for the year-ending No.1 spot.

"I am extremely disappointed to have to withdraw from the Rolex Paris Masters.I am sorry for my French fans that I will see next year at Roland Garros.I am obviously disappointed by this package and especially for the public of the AccorHotels Arena," the Daily Express quoted Federer as saying.

“Nevertheless, this 2019 edition of the Rolex Paris Masters promises to be exciting, full of challenges including the allocation of the last places for the Nitto ATP Finals of London and the place of No 1 worldwide end of the year," he added.

After winning the Swiss Indoors title for the 10th time, Federer had hinted that he was withdrawing from the ongoing Paris Masters in order to regain full fitness ahead of the ATP Finals.

“I could play in Paris but I do not know if I should.We have a team meeting on Monday, which I have called up for some time.It's not just about the next week, but much more," Federer had said.

“I played well at the Grand Slams this year. But unfortunately it did not quite work out.Yes, maybe this will make the ATP final even more important for me. I know, the level is there. The self-confidence too," he had said.

Federer, who made a comeback to the Paris Masters last year for the first time since 2015 , will now be replaced by a lucky loser in the main draw of this week's tournament.