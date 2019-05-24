Roger Federer quashes retirement rumours ahead of French Open return

World number three Roger Federer has brushed aside speculations that he is returning to the French Open only to make one last appearance before announcing his retirement.

In recent years, the 20-time Grand Slam champion has missed the clay-court seasons in its entirety, including the second major of the season--French Open, in order to boost up his preparation for his all-time favourite grass-court season.

Federer is now all set to make a comeback to Roland Garros next week for the first time since 2015, something which has prompted rumours of his retirement following the tournament.

However, the Swiss maestro denied the same, saying that this is not the idea behind his return.

"I heard this after my announcement in Australia. This is not the idea. I made this decision for this year. At my age, with everything going on, I do not know what's next," Sport24 quoted Federer saying.

Besides this, there were also speculations that Federer is using the French Open in order to boost his preparation for Wimbledon after he struggled during his campaign at SW19 last year.

Federer said that though warming up for Wimbledon is one of the reasons behind his return to Roland Garros, it is definitely not the primary reason.

"Perhaps. But I do not come back for that, it's the second or third reason that motivated my decision.The first reason was the desire to find the clay, so Roland Garros and spectators," he said.

Third-seed Federer will begin his campaign at the French Open against Italy's Lorenzo Sonego on May 26.