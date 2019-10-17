Roger Federer set to play French Open in 2020

20-time Grand Slam champion Roger Federer has confirmed his partipation in the next year's French Open at Roland Garros in Paris.

The Swiss tennis maestro, who missed the clay-court seasons in its entirety in the last few years-- including the second major of the season, made a return to the French Open in May this year. However, Federer slumped to a 3-6, 4-6, 2-6 defeat at the hands of ultimate winner Rafael Nadal in the semi-final to bow out of tournament.

There were rumours that it would be his last appearance at Roland Garros, with the fans also giving Federer standing ovation as he walked off the Philippe Chatrier court after his defeat to Nadal.

“I will play the French Open.I probably won’t play much before that. Especially if I’m playing the Olympics and all that," Expess.co.uk quoted the 38-year-old as saying to CNN.

Unveiling his summer schedule for 2020, Federer said, "I’ll probably play the French [Open], Halle, Wimbledon, Olympics, and then maybe Cincinnati, then the US Open."

Earlier this week, Federed had confirmed his participation in the 2020 Olympic Games, which is slated to take place from July 24 and August 9 in Tokyo.

The Swiss tennis maestro, who missed the 2016 Rio Olympics because of injury, has never won the singles title at the prestigious games. He had settled for a silver medal at the 2012 London Olympics after losing to British tennis maestro Andy Murray.