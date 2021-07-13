हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Roger Federer

Roger Federer withdraws from Tokyo Olympics owing to knee injury

Federer, who turns 40 next month, had two knee surgeries in 2020 which resulted in more than a year of rehabilitation.

File Photo

Bengaluru: Roger Federer has withdrawn from the July 23-Aug. 8 Tokyo Olympics after picking up a knee injury during the grasscourt season, the Swiss said on Tuesday.

He withdrew from the French Open after winning his third round match to save himself for the grasscourt season. He was beaten in the quarter-final at Wimbledon.

"During the grass court season, I, unfortunately, experienced a setback with my knee, and have accepted that I must withdraw from the Tokyo Olympic Games," Federer said on Twitter.

"I am greatly disappointed, as it has been an honour and highlight of my career each time I have represented Switzerland.

"I have already begun rehabilitation in the hopes of returning to the tour later this summer. I wish the entire Swiss team the best of luck and I will be rooting hard from afar."

Federer won the gold medal in the doubles at the 2008 Games in Beijing and a silver medal in the singles four years later in London.

Roger FedererTokyo OlympicsWimbledonSwitzerland
