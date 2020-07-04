हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Serena Williams

Serena Williams finds 'doubles partner' in her two-year old daughter

Serena has committed herself for the 2020 US Open which will be played at the Flushing Meadows from August 31 to September 13 behind closed doors in New York.  

Serena Williams finds &#039;doubles partner&#039; in her two-year old daughter
Image Credits: Serena Williams Instagram

23-time Grand Slam champion Serena Williams was seen in a different hue as she posted pictures with her daughter who was seen as her doubles partner at the tennis court.

Serena's two-year-old daughter Alexis Olympia Ohanian Jr. was seen beside her in the court wearing a similar outfit as her mother.

"Caption this (MUST SWIPE RIGHT)," Serena wrote along with her Instagram post where she is seen sharing a high-five with her daughter in a video.
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Caption this (MUST SWIPE RIGHT)

A post shared by Serena Williams (@serenawilliams) on

Serena has committed herself for the 2020 US Open which will be played at the Flushing Meadows from August 31 to September 13 behind closed doors in New York.

"I really can't wait to return to the US Open 2020," Serena had earlier said in a video message. "I think the USTA is going to do a really good job of ensuring everyone is going to be safe.

"This is crazy. I'm excited," she added.

The US Open will feature the men's and women's singles main-draw events, each with the traditional 128 players, and men's and women's doubles events, with 32 teams in each competition (down from 64 teams).
 

Tags:
Serena WilliamsUS OpenTennisAlexis Olympia Ohanian Jr.
Next
Story

Any tips for my forehand? Sachin Tendulkar asks Roger Federer

  • 6,48,315Confirmed
  • 18,655Deaths

Full coverage

  • 1,07,29,336Confirmed
  • 5,17,052Deaths

Full coverage

Must Watch

PT22M37S

Kanpur: UP Govt demolishes Gangster Vikas Dubey's house by JCB machine, SO Vinay Tiwari suspended