Serena Williams, Rafael Nadal, Novak Djokovic named in 2020 Western & Southern Open players list

Cincinnati: The 2020 Western & Southern Open that is scheduled from August 20-28, 2020, has included star Tennis players like Serena Williams, Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic in its player list that was released on Wednesday (July 29, 2020).

The USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center in New York will also witness Grigor Dimitrov and Marin Cilic. The one-time staging of the tournament in New York instead of Cincinnati is in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The initial entries include both defending champions - Daniil Medvedev for the ATP Tour and Madison Keys for the WTA.

Serena and Keys will be joined by Kiki Bertens, Garbiñe Muguruza and Karolina Pliskova.

Main draw play for the Western & Southern Open will begin on August 22 followed by semi-finals on August 27.

Both singles finals will take place on August 28.

The tournament is slated to be completed just before the US Open that is scheduled between August 31 and September 13 at the same venue.