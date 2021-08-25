हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Serena Williams

Serena Williams withdraws from US Open due to torn hamstring

Serena Williams, a six-times winner at Flushing Meadows, had an injury-marred season and limped out of her first-round match at Wimbledon in tears due to the leg injury. 

Serena Williams withdraws from US Open due to torn hamstring
Serena Williams withdraws from US Open due to torn hamstring (Reuters/File Photo)

Serena Williams has withdrawn from next week's US Open after the American said on Wednesday that her torn hamstring had not completely healed ahead of the final Grand Slam of the year. Williams, a six-times winner at Flushing Meadows, had an injury-marred season and limped out of her first-round match at Wimbledon in tears due to the leg injury.

The 39-year-old, who has been on the hunt for an elusive 24th major, skipped the Olympics in Tokyo and also opted out of the Cincinnati Masters, a tune-up event to the US Open.

"After careful consideration and following the advice of my doctors and medical team, I have decided to withdraw from the US Open to allow my body to heal completely from a torn hamstring," Williams wrote in a statement on Instagram. 

"New York is one of the most exciting cities in the world and one of my favourite places to play -- I'll miss seeing the fans but will be cheering everyone from afar."

Williams is the latest big name to pull out of the tournament after reigning men`s champion Dominic Thiem and four-times winner Rafa Nadal ended their 2021 season due to injuries.

The main draw of the US Open gets underway in New York on Monday.

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Serena WilliamsUS Open
Next
Story

World No. 1 Ash Barty enjoys ‘awesome’ US Open tune-up with Cincinnati win

Must Watch

PT6M15S

Bollywood Breaking: Kriti Sanon's bridal look goes viral