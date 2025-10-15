Six Kings Slam 2025: Live Streaming Details, Prize Money, Schedule, And Player Lineup - All You Need To Know

The Six Kings Slam 2025, a high-profile exhibition tennis tournament, is set to dazzle fans from October 15 to 18 in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. Bringing together six of the world’s top tennis stars, the event promises thrilling action, record-breaking prize money, and exclusive coverage on Netflix.

Elite Lineup and Participants

The tournament boasts a stellar lineup of players, including Carlos Alcaraz, Jannik Sinner, Novak Djokovic, Alexander Zverev, Taylor Fritz, and Stefanos Tsitsipas (who replaced Jack Draper due to injury). Fans can expect fierce competition as these top-ranked athletes battle it out in a knockout format.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

Schedule of Matches

The action begins on October 15 with the quarterfinals: Zverev takes on Fritz, while Sinner faces Tsitsipas. The semifinals are scheduled for October 16, with Alcaraz and Djokovic awaiting the winners. October 17 is reserved as a rest day, leading up to the final and third-place playoff on October 18.

Prize Money and Records

The Six Kings Slam 2025 offers an unprecedented prize pool of $13.5 million. Each participant is guaranteed $1.5 million, while the winner takes home an additional $4.5 million, making it one of the richest tennis tournaments ever. This prize surpasses other major tennis rewards earlier in the year, underscoring the tournament's prestige.

Where to Watch

Fans worldwide can catch the Six Kings Slam exclusively on Netflix. The matches are available live and on-demand at no extra cost for subscribers, starting at 9:30 a.m. PT / 12:30 p.m. ET. This ensures that tennis enthusiasts won’t miss any of the spectacular performances from the world’s best players.

Venue

The tournament is being hosted at the ANB Arena in Riyadh, as part of the city’s Riyadh Season festivities. The state-of-the-art venue provides an ideal stage for the high-octane tennis action and an unforgettable fan experience.

The Six Kings Slam 2025 promises to be a celebration of elite tennis, luxury, and entertainment, offering fans an unforgettable spectacle of skill, athleticism, and intense competition.