US Open 2020: Novak Djokovic storms into second round

The Serbian Word No. 1 registered an easy 6-1, 6-4, 6-1 victory over Damir Dzumhur and is the overwhelming favourite to win his fourth US Open 

US Open 2020: Novak Djokovic storms into second round
New York : World number one Novak Djokovic on Tuesday stormed into the second round of the ongoing US Open. Djokovic defeated Damir Dzumhur of Bosnia and Herzegovina, 6-1, 6-4, 6-1 in the first round of the tournament.

The Serbian tennis star Djokovic is chasing his fourth US Open title and he is one of the favourites to win the Grand Slam. Both Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal are not a part of this event, and Djokovic might see smooth sailing in the tournament.

Nadal had opted out of the US Open as he did not want to travel looking at the situation of COVID-19 throughout the world, while Federer is recovering from an injury, so he would be away from the tennis action this year.

If Djokovic manages to win the US Open, then he would be able to register his 18th Grand Slam title. In that case, he would be just one Grand Slam title away from Rafael Nadal (19) and two from Roger Federer (20).The ongoing US Open is being played without fans as a precautionary measure against the coronavirus.

Djokovic will next take on Kyle Edmund in the second round of the US Open. Edmund had outclassed Alexander Bublik in the first round match on Monday. India`s Sumit Nagal would be in action in the US Open today as he would lock horns with Bradley Klahn in the first round match.

