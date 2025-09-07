US Open 2025: Aryna Sabalenka Defeats Amanda Anisimova; Retains Title in New York

US Open 2025: World No. 1 Aryna Sabalenka etched her name deeper into tennis history by successfully defending her title with a commanding victory over American star Amanda Anisimova in the women’s singles final on Saturday. The Belarusian clinched the match in straight sets, 6-3, 7-6 (7-3), at Arthur Ashe Stadium, becoming the first woman since Serena Williams in 2014 to win back-to-back titles at Flushing Meadows.

A Fourth Grand Slam Crown

This triumph marks Sabalenka’s fourth Grand Slam singles title, adding to her victories at the Australian Open in 2023 and 2024 and the US Open in 2024. After enduring heartbreak in the finals of both the Australian Open and French Open earlier this year, Sabalenka showcased remarkable resilience and determination to reclaim her Grand Slam dominance.

Power, Poise, and Milestones

From the outset, Sabalenka controlled the tempo, breaking Anisimova’s serve early in the first set. Though pushed to the limit in the second, she held her nerve in the tiebreak, sealing the match with trademark power and precision. The victory also brought up her 100th main-draw win at Grand Slam tournaments, a testament to her consistency at the highest level.

Sabalenka Reflects On Her Title Win

“I think because of the finals earlier this season, this one felt different. This one felt like I had to overcome a lot of things to get this one. I knew that the hard work we put in, like, I deserved to have a grand slam title this season. So when I fell, it was like truly emotional, because it means a lot to defend this title and to bring such great tennis on court. And to bring the fight and be able to handle my emotions the way I did in this final, it means a lot. I’m super proud right now of myself,” Sabalenka said after the game.