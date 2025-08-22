US Open 2025: Jannik Sinner Eyes Historic Feat, Could Match Roger Federer, Novak Djokovic For This MASSIVE Milestone

Top seed and defending champion Jannik Sinner will open his US Open 2025 campaign against Czech Vit Kopriva. World No 1 Sinner, who has been in fine run in 2025, is chasing a third major title of the season at the US Open.

In 2025, Sinner has already carved out a special Grand Slam season but the US Open still offers him the chance to step into even rarer company.

With titles at the Australian Open and Wimbledon either side of a run to the Roland Garros final, the 24-year-old Sinner is closing in on becoming the seventh man in the Open Era to win three Grand Slam titles in a single season.

The crushing defeat against rival Carlos Alcaraz in Paris, in which he let slip three championship points, means that Sinner could enter an even rarer group at the US Open 2025 in New York.

If Sinner successfully defends his title at the US Open, he would become just the fourth man to win three majors in a season and reach the championship match in the fourth, joining greats like Roger Federer, Novak Djokovic, and Rod Laver.



Notably, the achievement of winning three major titles and reaching the final in the fourth is extremely difficult to pull off. Federer’s triple-major years in 2006 and 2007 were denied perfection only by Nadal on the clay of Roland Garros.

Djokovic has done it three times, but even he knows the sting of coming close to something bigger. In 2021, the Serbian arrived at the US Open having won the first three major titles, only to lose against Daniil Medvedev in the final in straight sets.

Men Tennis Players In Open Era To Win Three Major Titles In One Season

Player Year Titles



Rod Laver 1969 AO, RG, Wim, US

Jimmy Connors 1974 AO, Wim, US

Mats Wilander 1988 AO, RG, US

Roger Federer 2004 AO, Wim, US

Roger Federer 2006 AO, Wim, US

Roger Federer 2007 AO, Wim, US

Rafael Nadal 2010 RG, Wim, US

Novak Djokovic 2011 AO, Wim, US

Novak Djokovic 2015 AO, Wim, US

Novak Djokovic 2021 AO, RG, Wim

Novak Djokovic 2023 AO, RG, US

Sinner will step onto that stage at the US Open as defending champion and a proven force on hard courts.

Despite seeing his 26-match winning streak on the surface broken by his retirement against Alcaraz in the Cincinnati final, Sinner is unbeaten at the hard-court majors since his fourth-round loss to Alexander Zverev in five sets in New York in 2023.

If he wins a fourth consecutive major title on the surface, and successfully defends his crown at the US Open 2025, Sinner will stand alone as the first man to win three majors in a season and hold match points in the final of the other.