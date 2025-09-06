'Felt A Small Twitching After Serve When...': Jannik Sinner Gives MAJOR Injury Update Ahead Of US Open 2025 Final Against Carlos Alcaraz

Jannik Sinner set a blockbuster US Open 2025 final with Carlos Alcaraz after a gritty 6-1, 3-6, 6-3, 6-4 win over Felix Auger-Aliassime on Friday night at Flushing Meadows, where he captured his 300th career match win.

However, there were some injury concerns for Sinner during his semi-final clash against Auger-Aliassime. The Italian left the court to receive treatment on his stomach region after losing the second set.

Ahead of his US Open 2025 final against Alcaraz, the 24-year-old Sinner has reassured his fans that there is no reason for concern about his health.

"I just felt a small twitching after a serve when I served there in the second set on 4-3. After the treatment, was feeling much, much better. At some point I didn't feel anything anymore. I was serving back to normal pace, so it was all good. Nothing to worry about," Sinner said.

"But I preferred to go off court because it's on a different spot. So it's all good," he added.

Despite being forced to leave the court and dropping his second set of the tournament, the World No. 1 stormed back for a four-set win, making his fifth consecutive major final.



US Open 2025 Final: Jannik Sinner Eyes Fifth Major Trophy

Notably, Sinner has won three of the past four Slams and can make it four of five if he defeats rival Carlos Alcaraz in Sunday’s championship match. The Italian is trying to claim his fifth major trophy.

"Amazing stats. I would have never thought that I would make this when I turned pro, and now I find myself here, so it's amazing. I think five straight Grand Slam finals, it's something great. The consistency and putting myself there in the later stages of the biggest tournaments we have, it's amazing," said Sinner.

"But in the same time, I know it's in the back of my head, whatever I'm doing, but in the same time whatever is done is done. I'm here. I have a very important day Sunday, and then we’ll see," he added.

The defending champion is aware of the tough challenge awaiting him against Alcaraz, who leads their ATP Head-to-Head rivalry 9-5. Sinner came close with three championship points in the Roland Garros final but couldn’t convert, before turning the tables on the 22-year-old in the Wimbledon final.

"I love these challenges. I love to put myself in these positions. He's someone who pushed me to the limit, which is great, because then you have the best feedback you can have as a player. We have faced each other quite a lot now lately, so things are getting a little bit different," said Sinner.

"Always when we step on court, we are aware of maybe more things, because him or me, we try to prepare the match tactically and in different ways. But sometimes it's also nice to not play against him. It's nice, but as I always said, it's great for the sport having rivalries, having hopefully great matches in front of us," he added.