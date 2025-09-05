US Open 2025 Men’s Semifinals: Carlos Alcaraz Vs Novak Djokovic, Jannik Sinner Vs Auger-Aliassime - Schedule, Live Streaming, And Where To Watch

The stage is set for blockbuster clashes in the US Open 2025 Men’s Singles Semifinals, as some of the world’s top players battle for a spot in Sunday’s final at Flushing Meadows.

The Matchups

Carlos Alcaraz vs Novak Djokovic

The reigning world No.1, Carlos Alcaraz, faces off against tennis legend Novak Djokovic in a high-voltage encounter. The pair have built one of tennis’ fiercest modern rivalries, and another thrilling chapter is expected when they meet in New York.

Jannik Sinner vs Felix Auger-Aliassime

In the other semifinal, Italy’s Jannik Sinner will take on Canada’s Felix Auger-Aliassime. Both players have impressed throughout the tournament with their consistency and powerful baseline play, setting up a battle of youth and resilience.

Date and Time

The men’s semifinals will be played on Friday, September 5, 2025, at the Arthur Ashe Stadium in New York. The first match is scheduled to begin at 3 PM ET, followed by the second semifinal in the evening session.

Where to Watch

United States: Live coverage on ESPN, ESPN2, and ESPN Deportes. Fans can also stream matches via the ESPN app or ESPN+.

India: Matches will be available on JioHotstar with live TV broadcast on Star Sports Network.

United Kingdom: Coverage on Sky Sports Tennis and Sky Sports Main Event, with streaming on Sky Go and NOW TV.

Global: Tennis fans around the world can follow the action on their regional broadcasters or official ICC (USTA) streaming partners.

When to Watch in India?

For fans in India, the US Open 2025 Men’s Semifinals will begin late on Friday night, September 5, with the first match (Carlos Alcaraz vs Novak Djokovic) starting around 12:30 AM IST on Saturday, September 6, followed by the second clash (Jannik Sinner vs Felix Auger-Aliassime) in the early morning hours. Indian viewers can catch all the action live on the Star Sports Network and stream it on Disney+ Hotstar.

What’s at Stake

The winners of these semifinals will advance to the US Open 2025 Final on Sunday, September 7, aiming to lift one of tennis’ most prestigious trophies. For Djokovic, it’s about extending his legendary career with yet another major. For Alcaraz, Sinner, and Auger-Aliassime, it’s a chance to solidify their place in the next era of men’s tennis.