World No. 2 Carlos Alcaraz’s bid for a second US Open title could run through a blockbuster semi-final showdown with tennis legged Novak Djokovic as tournament organisers unveiled the men's singles draw on Thursday.

After his recent Cincinnati title win, Alcaraz will start his US Open 2025 campaign at the hard-court major against big-serving American Reilly Opelka. In the last four, the 2022 US Open champion could meet four-time winner Djokovic, who first plays NextGenATP Learner Tien.

Notably, Djokovic leads Alcaraz 5-3 in their ATP Head-to- Head series, having registered a four-set win in their latest meeting in the Australian Open quarter-finals in January. However, seventh seed Djokovic has not competed since reaching the semi-finals at Wimbledon five weeks ago. So, it will be interesting to see how he fares at the upcoming US Open.

Meanwhile, top seed and defending champion Jannik Sinner, who is chasing a third major title of the season, opens his campaign against Czech Vit Kopriva. The 24-year-old Italian is seeded to meet last year’s semi-finalist Jack Draper in the quarter-finals. The Briton opens against a qualifier or lucky loser.

World No. 1 Jannik Sinner is on a semi-final collision course with third seed Alexander Zverev. The three-time major finalist, who fell to Sinner in this year’s Australian Open championship match, starts his campaign against Alejandro Tabilo.





The men's singles draw for the US Open is set



Challenges For Alcaraz, Sinner At US Open 2025

Alcaraz may run a gauntlet of high-calibre opposition to make it through his quarter, which features former US Open champion Daniil Medvedev, recent Toronto winner Ben Shelton and 2022 runner-up Casper Ruud.

On the other hand, Sinner may also run into early danger in the top half of the draw. Alexei Popyrin, who last year stunned reigning champion Djokovic, is a potential second-round opponent.

The 10th-seeded Lorenzo Musetti, who is currently ninth in the ATP Live Race To Turin and aiming to debut at the Nitto ATP Finals, starts against 6’ 8” Frenchman Giovanni Mpetshi Perricard. The Italian is seeded to meet Draper in the fourth round.

Last year’s finalist Taylor Fritz has been drawn in Djokovic’s quarter, which includes three young stars who all competed in last year’s Next Gen ATP Finals. As well as Djokovic’s first-round opponent Tien, Joao Fonseca, who won the 2023 US Open boys’ singles title, plays Miomir Kecmanovic and 28th seed Alex Michelsen faces Francisco Comesana.

Alcaraz will hope to return to winning ways at Flushing Meadows following his shock second-round defeat to Botic van de Zandschulp last year. As per ATP Win/Loss Index, the 22-year-old Spaniard arrives with a Tour-leading 54 wins and six titles in 2025.

Van de Zandschulp could cause 11th seed Holger Rune problems in their first-round clash. Alexander Bublik will face 2014 champion Marin Cilic in his first appearance of the North American hard-court swing, while Sebastian Korda begins against Cameron Norrie.