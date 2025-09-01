US Open 2025: Novak Djokovic Creates Grand Slam History, Becomes Oldest Man To...
Novak Djokovic overcame German qualifier Jan-Lennard Struff 6-3, 6-3, 6-2 to advance to the quarter-finals of the US Open 2025 and script grand slam history.
Novak Djokovic, the 24-time major champion, dispatched German qualifier Jan-Lennard Struff 6-3, 6-3, 6-2 in just one hour and 49 minutes to advance to the quarter-finals of the US Open 2025 on Sunday. The 38-year-old Djokovic has now reached the US Open quarter-finals for the 14th time.
Notably, Djokovic has faced physical concerns and tough on-court tests at the ongoing US Open 2025 during his tricky opening week. Once again, he received multiple visits from ATP physiotherapist Clay Sniteman but whatever was bothering the 100-time tour-level titlist did not hinder his play.
"I don't know how many more I'm going to have, so obviously each one is very special and I want to thank all you guys for being present here tonight," Djokovic said of playing another evening session inside Arthur Ashe Stadium.
As per ATP Win/Loss Index, Djokovic has now registered 30 tour-level victories this season. He broke serve six times and delivered a well-rounded performance, consistently pressuring Struff into errors while relying on his own serve to stay out of danger during service games.
"It definitely helps if you serve well. I think I had a great serving performance in the last round and also tonight," Djokovic said.
"I just saw the stats, I out-served one of the guys that had the most aces during the tournament this year, so that's a great stat. Obviously that helps make my life easier on the court. Maybe I don't need to work as hard or unnecessarily more than I have to," he added.
Novak Djokovic Creates History At US Open 2025
After his victory against Jan-Lennard Struff, Novak Djokovic has now reached all four major quarter-finals this season. The 38-year-old Djokovic created history by becoming the oldest man to reach the quarter-finals at all four grand slams in a single season.
The win also takes Djokovic into his 64th grand slam quarter-final, extending his all-time record, and keeping his bid for a 25th major title alive.
Novak Djokovic To Face Taylor Fritz In US Open Quarter-Final
Novak Djokovic will now face No 4 seed, Taylor Fritz in the US Open 2025 quarter-final clash. The defending finalist Fritz also registered a comprehensive fourth-round victory on Sunday, ousting 21st seed Tomas Machac in just one hour and 38 minutes.
The two top-10 stars in the ATP Rankings have not met since last year's Shanghai Masters. Djokovic has won 23 of the 26 sets they have played.
