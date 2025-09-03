US Open 2025: Novak Djokovic Surpasses Chris Evert With 53rd Grand Slam Semifinal

Novak Djokovic has once again proven why he is considered one of the greatest athletes in tennis history. The Serbian superstar reached another remarkable milestone at the 2025 US Open, breaking a record that had stood for over three decades while also setting a fresh benchmark in Grand Slam tennis.

Breaking a 36-Year-Old Barrier

At the age of 38, Djokovic became the oldest man in the Open Era to reach the semifinals at all four Grand Slams in the same season. The achievement highlights not only his physical endurance but also his ability to maintain top performance levels in a sport that continues to get younger and more demanding.

A New Grand Slam Semifinal Record

Djokovic’s victory over Taylor Fritz in the quarterfinals carried even greater significance. The win secured his 53rd appearance in a Grand Slam semifinal, a new all-time record across men’s and women’s tennis. This surpassed the previous record set by American legend Chris Evert. The triumph also extended his unbeaten head-to-head record against Fritz to 11-0 and booked his spot in a 14th US Open semifinal, another personal landmark.

A Career Defined by Longevity

Djokovic’s consistent ability to push boundaries has been a defining feature of his career. Even at 38, he continues to compete with, and often defeat, the world’s best younger players. His performances underline the rare combination of physical preparation, tactical intelligence, and mental resilience that has kept him at the top of the sport for more than 15 years.

The Road Ahead

With this semifinal appearance, Djokovic now stands just two wins away from lifting what would be his 25th Grand Slam title, further extending his lead as the most successful player in tennis history. His next challenge is a blockbuster semifinal against Spain’s Carlos Alcaraz, a player many see as his natural successor.