US Open 2025 Prize Money: How Rs 747 Crore Compares To Other Grand Slams - Check Full Breakdown

The US Open 2025 is all set to begin on August 24 in New York, and this year’s edition is already making headlines, not just for the tennis action but for the record-breaking prize money. With a staggering $90 million (Rs 747 crore approx.) purse, the US Open has cemented its place as the richest tennis tournament in history.

This unprecedented prize pool not only sets a new benchmark in tennis but also surpasses the prize money of the other three Grand Slams: the Australian Open, French Open, and Wimbledon.

US Open 2025 Prize Money Breakdown (in Indian Rupees)

Total prize pool: $90,000,000 - Rs 747 crore

Singles champion (men & women): $5,000,000 - Rs 41.5 crore

Runner-up: $2,500,000 - Rs 20.75 crore

Semifinalist: $1,250,000 - Rs 10.37 crore

Quarterfinalist: $500,000 - Rs 4.15 crore

Round of 16: $280,000 - Rs 2.32 crore

Round of 32: $170,000 - Rs 1.41 crore

Round of 64: $120,000 - Rs 0.99 crore

First round (R128): $110,000 - Rs 0.91 crore

Doubles champions (per team): $1,000,000 - Rs 8.3 crore (Rs 4.15 crore per player)

Mixed doubles champions (per team): $1,000,000 - Rs 8.3 crore (Rs 4.15 crore per player)

How It Compares to Other Grand Slams

Australian Open 2025: $86.5 million (Rs 717 crore)

French Open 2025: $57.5 million (Rs 476 crore)

Wimbledon 2025: $66.5 million (Rs 551 crore)

US Open 2025: $90 million (Rs 747 crore)

The US Open remains the most lucrative tournament, giving players the highest rewards for their efforts on court.

A Historic Milestone for Tennis

This record-setting purse reflects the growing global popularity of tennis, along with the US Open’s prestige as the final Grand Slam of the season. With such massive prize money at stake, fans can expect electrifying performances from the world’s best as they battle it out in New York.

Jannik Sinner Set To Defend US Open Title

Fresh off his Wimbledon 2025 triumph, Jannik Sinner arrives at the US Open 2025 in red-hot form, determined to defend his crown. The Italian star, who has been one of the most consistent performers on the tour this season, will begin his title defense against Vit Kopriva in the opening-round clash.