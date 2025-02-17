Vit Kopriva, Tristan Schoolkate To Lead Tough Field At Bengaluru Open 2025

Czech Republic's Vit Kopriva will headline a stellar field comprising nine top-200 players at the Bengaluru Open scheduled to be held at the KSLTA Courts from February 24 to March 2.

Returning with an upgraded ATP Challenger 125 status, the event will see world no. 128 Kopriva and other top players competing for USD 200,000 prize money and 125 ATP ranking points for the singles champion.

The ninth edition of the tournament will feature a 32-player singles draw, comprising 20 direct entries, six qualifiers, two special exemptions, one Next Gen Accelerator, and three wild cards with a cutoff at World No. 237.

Kopriva is in strong form, having reached the final at the Bangkok Open earlier this season.

He will be joined by World No. 135 Tristan Schoolkate of Australia, as well as Denmark’s Elmer Møller (152), France’s Ugo Blanchet (159), and Canada’s Alexis Galarneau (177), all looking to make a deep run.

The field also has a former top-20 player in Bernard Tomic, who rose to a career-high rank of 17 in 2016.

"The high cut-off means that Indian fans will get to see quality players in action throughout the week," tournament director Sunil Yajman stated in a release.

"The Indian players have benefitted from this home event in the past and we are hoping that they will take advantage of having tournaments in their own backyard.

"Celebrating 10 years since the first edition was played in 2015 makes this tournament particularly special this year. With a stellar field, a strong cutoff, and an upgraded ATP Challenger 125 status -- everything has come together this year ensuring a top-tier competition,” he added.

As an ATP Challenger 125 event, the singles winner will bank 125 points while the runner-up and the semi-finalists will take 64 and 35, respectively.

Italy’s Stefano Napolitano won the title in 2024 after a hard-fought final against India's Sumit Nagal.

The singles event has also produced two Indian winners in the past: Nagal (2017) and Prajnesh Gunneswaran (2018).

The tournament was not held in 2016, 2019, and 2021.