'What They Have Done In Previous Two Years...': Novak Djokovic Gives His Verdict On Jannik Sinner-Carlos Alcaraz Rivalry - WATCH

Former world No. 1 Novak Djokovic has opened up on the ongoing rivalry between Jannik Sinner and Carlos Alcaraz as both young tennis stars look for another Grand Slam title at the US Open.

While reflecting on his path to the greatest haul of Grand Slam titles that ran through the Roger Federer-Rafael Nadal era, the Serbian said that sooner or later, the duopoly will be disrupted. He feels no trend lasts forever.

"I think their rivalry is amazing. What they have done in the previous two years is remarkable for both of these players. Particularly this year the finals that we have seen them play against each other in Roland Garros, Wimbledon, and a few other tournaments, it's just amazing for our sport," Djokovic was quoted as saying by ATP Tour.

"You have obviously other young players that are definitely going to challenge them, and hopefully somebody can get in the mix. Rune was there, and he kind of goes up and down. Fonseca. There are players that are able to have that Djoker spot, the third spot.

I kind of empathise with the third guy, because I was in those shoes with Federer and Nadal. I want to see a third guy coming in (smiling)," he added.

The legendary tennis player also said that dominance of the Jannik Sinner and Carlos Alcaraz in the ATP Rankings had elevated the sport to new heights.

"On a global sport stage, these are the types of encounters and rivalries people get very excited about. When it comes to individual sports like ours or boxing, Formula 1 racing, whatever it is, golf, people love to see rivalries. I think their rivalry is, without a doubt, the best one we have in the moment. And it looks like it's going to stay like that for some time," said Djokovic.



Notably, Sinner and Alcaraz have won the past seven Grand Slam titles and Djokovic has been a victim of the pair in four Slams during the past two seasons.

Djokovic, who seeks to build on his record 24 majors, has been a victim of the pair in four Slams during the past two seasons. He fell to Sinner in the semi-finals of Roland Garros and Wimbledon this year. Alcaraz stopped him in the Wimbledon final in 2024 (after also doing it in 2023). On the other hand, Sinner also got him in the 2024 Australian Open.

Djokovic’s fourth US Open title in 2023 was his most recent major trophy. His five-set loss to Alcaraz in the Wimbledon final that year cost him the calendar-year Grand Slam.

The 38-year-old Djokovic, who has spent a record 428 weeks at No. 1 in the ATP Rankings has not played since Wimbledon. But he is happy with his preparation going into the US Open.



"[I may be] 'cold' in terms of the matches, official matches… but I have put in a lot of training in the last three, four weeks. I decided not to play because I wanted to spend more time with my family," he said.