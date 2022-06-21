The third Grand Slam of the year Wimbledon 2022 returns next month in July as the players dressed in white will try to test their skills on the grass court. The tournament begins on June 27 for higher ranked players, however qualification rounds will begin from June 20 itself for the lower-ranked players. There has been a lot of friction between Wimbledon and ATP and WTA since the organisers announced that they will now allow Russian and Belarusian players at the mega event. The tennis bodies had slammed Wimbledon for such a move and as a result, have stripped the grasscourt event of the ranking points. The move to put a ban on Russian players has not been taken lightly by star players as well. Novak Djokovic had criticised the decision taken by All England Club. Yet the hype for Wimbledon stays as it is the only grass court grand slam event whose traditions make it one to look out for.

When does Wimbledon 2022 start?

Wimbledon 2022 will start on Monday, June 27.

When will be the final of the Wimbledon 2022?

The final of the Wimbledon 2022 will be contested on Sunday, July 10.

How many players will compete in the main draw of Wimbledon 2022?

128 players in Men’s and 128 players in Women’s singles will compete for the Wimbledon 2022.

Who are the top seeds in both men’s and women’s singles at Wimbledon 2022?

Novak Djokovic will be the top seed in the men’s singles, while Iga Swiatek will be the top seed in the women’s singles at Wimbledon 2022.

Who are the defending champions of Wimbledon?

Novak Djokovic is the defending men’s singles champion while now retired Ashleigh Barty (now retired) is the defending women’s singles champion at Wimbledon.

When are the draws for the Wimbledon 2022?

The draws for the Wimbledon 2022 will take place on Friday, June 24 at 2:30 PM IST.

What is the prize money for the Wimbledon 2022 winner?

The winners of both men’s singles and women’s singles will be awarded £2 million at Wimbledon 2022.

Which channel will broadcast the Wimbledon 2022 in India?

Wimbledon 2022 will be broadcasted on Starsports in India.

Which platform will stream the Wimbledon 2022?

Disney+Hotstar will live stream the Wimbledon 2022 in India.