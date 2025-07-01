Wimbledon 2025: Carlos Alcaraz Survives Five-Set Scare From Fabio Fognini In Campaign Opener

Two-time defending Wimbledon champion Carlos Alcaraz survived a major scare on Monday, when he overcame Fabio Fognini to reach the second round in five sets in his campaign opener.

On his return to Centre Court, Alcaraz was made to work extremely hard against a free-hitting Fognini, who was competing at Wimbledon for the final time.

In a topsy-turvy battle, which saw some first-class shotmaking, Alcaraz showed his trademark grit to triumph 7-5, 6-7(5), 7-5, 2-6, 6-1 in four hours and 37 minutes.

The Spaniard now holds a standout 14-1 fifth-set record, recently defeating Jannik Sinner in the Roland Garros final.

"I don’t know why it’s his last Wimbledon, because with the level he has shown, he can still play three or four more years," Alcaraz was quoted as saying by ATP Tour.

“I have to give him credit for such a great match. Fabio is such a great player, he has shown in his whole career the level he has. I’m just a little bit sad that it’s his last Wimbledon, but happy to have shared the court with him," he added.

Notably, Alcaraz arrived in London having won his past 18 matches – the longest winning streak of his career.

The 22-year-old Alcaraz aiming to join Bjorn Borg and become just the second man in history to win the Roland Garros-Wimbledon double in consecutive years. Not many would have expected Alcaraz to struggle against the 38-year-old Fognini, who as the third oldest man in the men’s singles draw, stepped onto court on the back of a 10-match tour-level losing streak.

Yet for periods, Alcaraz was in real trouble on Centre Court but he rallied from a break down in the third set and finally put the Italian to bed in a dominant fifth set.

With his win, world No. 2 Alcaraz avoided becoming just the third defending champion to lose in the first round. Manuel Santana fell in 1967 and Lleyton Hewitt in 2003.

"Playing the first match on Centre Court is never easy. I have been playing on grass pretty well, but Wimbledon is special. I can feel the difference between Wimbledon and the other tournaments. I just try to play the best I could, but I would say it could be better. I have to improve," said Alcaraz.

With this, Alcaraz also maintained his perfect first-round record at majors (18-0) and extended his winning streak at Wimbledon to 15 matches. He will next meet British qualifier Oliver Tarvet after the 21-year-old beat Swiss Leandro Riedi 6-4, 6-4, 6-4 to earn victory on his major debut.