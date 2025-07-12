Wimbledon 2025: Jannik Sinner Stops Novak Djokovic, Sets Blockbuster Final Against Carlos Alcaraz

Jannik Sinner overcame Novak Djokovic on Friday to reach his maiden Wimbledon final and earn the opportunity for a swift slice of major-final revenge. The Italian eased past the physically struggling Djokovic 6-3, 6-3, 6-4 in the semi-finals at the grass major to book a title showdown with Carlos Alcaraz.

Notably, Sinner let slip three championship points against Alcaraz in the Roland Garros final Last month. The pair will now resume their rivalry on Sunday on the All England Club’s iconic Centre Court.

While Sinner outclassed Djokovic, two-time defending champion Carlos Alcaraz advanced to his third consecutive Wimbledon final after he overcame American Taylor Fritz 6-4, 5-7, 6-3, 7-6(6).

"I can’t believe it," said Sinner, when asked about reaching his first Wimbledon final.

"It’s a tournament I always watched when I was young on television. I would never have imagined that I could play here in the final, so it’s amazing. I know how much work me and my team are putting in. My dad and my brother arrived today, so it’s even more special," he added.

By defeating Djokovic, Sinner completed the set of final appearances at all four Grand Slam events. He is the 11th man to complete that feat in the Open Era.The 23-year-old has now won five consecutive matches against Djokovic, a streak that includes Grand Slam semi-final triumphs (2024 Australian Open, 2025 Roland Garros and Wimbledon).

Notably, Alcaraz leads Sinner 8-4 in the pair’s ATP Head-to-Head series heading into Sunday’s final, having won their five most-recent tour-level meetings. It is Sinner who triumphed in the only previous grass-court encounter between the two. However, the Italian registered a four-set win in the Wimbledon fourth round in 2022.

The title showdown between Sinner and Alcaraz will also be crucial in the two players’ battle for ATP Year-End No. 1 honours. Alcaraz currently leads Sinner by 2,240 points in the ATP Live Race To Turin, but the Italian will reduce that significant deficit to 1,540 points by winning the title.

"We saw the last final. You never know," said Sinner, when asked about the prospect of meeting Alcaraz.

"It’s a huge honour for me to share the court once again with Carlos. We try to push ourselves to the limit. He is for sure one of the players I look up to. I love watching him and we all agree what kind of talent he is. Hopefully it’s going to be a good match like the last one," he added.