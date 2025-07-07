Advertisement
NOVAK DJOKOVIC

Wimbledon 2025: Roger Federer Returns To Royal Box, Enjoys Novak Djokovic-Alex de Minaur Clash - WATCH

Record eight-time Wimbledon champion Roger Federer watched his former rival Novak Djokovic's match against Alex de Minaur on Monday.

 

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Avinash Kumar|Last Updated: Jul 07, 2025, 10:00 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Wimbledon 2025: Roger Federer Returns To Royal Box, Enjoys Novak Djokovic-Alex de Minaur Clash - WATCH Pic credit: ATP Tour

Roger Federer chose a special day to make his first appearance at this year’s Championships at Wimbledon, where he was present in the Royal Box to watch former rival Novak Djokovic’s fourth-round clash against Alex de Minaur on Monday.

The 43-year-old Swiss legend who made his 22nd and final professional appearance at SW19 in 2021, but has been an ever-present at the grass-court major since.

Returning this year, the record eight-time champion, had the best seat in the house to watch Djokovic, who is aiming to equal the Swiss maestro’s tally of eight crowns.

 

Notably, four of Federer and Djokovic’s 50 ATP Head-to-Head meetings came at Wimbledon, including their epic five-set final in 2019. Federer held two championship points on his serve at 8-7, 40/15 in the fifth set before Djokovic stormed back to a deciding-set tie-break victory after four hours, 55 minutes.

Federer holds a standout 105-15 record at the All England Club, where he won five consecutive titles from 2003-2007 and last triumphed in 2017. the other hand, Djokovic, who recorded his 100th Wimbledon win on Saturday, owns the second-most victories behind Federer.

More To Follow...

