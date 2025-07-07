Wimbledon 2025: Roger Federer Returns To Royal Box, Enjoys Novak Djokovic-Alex de Minaur Clash - WATCH

Roger Federer chose a special day to make his first appearance at this year’s Championships at Wimbledon, where he was present in the Royal Box to watch former rival Novak Djokovic’s fourth-round clash against Alex de Minaur on Monday.

The 43-year-old Swiss legend who made his 22nd and final professional appearance at SW19 in 2021, but has been an ever-present at the grass-court major since.

Returning this year, the record eight-time champion, had the best seat in the house to watch Djokovic, who is aiming to equal the Swiss maestro’s tally of eight crowns.

A king of the court in the Royal Box



Welcome back to Centre Court, @rogerfederer #Wimbledon

Notably, four of Federer and Djokovic’s 50 ATP Head-to-Head meetings came at Wimbledon, including their epic five-set final in 2019. Federer held two championship points on his serve at 8-7, 40/15 in the fifth set before Djokovic stormed back to a deciding-set tie-break victory after four hours, 55 minutes.

Federer holds a standout 105-15 record at the All England Club, where he won five consecutive titles from 2003-2007 and last triumphed in 2017. the other hand, Djokovic, who recorded his 100th Wimbledon win on Saturday, owns the second-most victories behind Federer.

