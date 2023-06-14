topStoriesenglish2621759
Wimbledon Announces Record Prize Money For 2023 Grand Slam

The prize money for 2021 winners was decreased to 1.7 million pounds before being adjusted to 2 million pounds last year.

The All England Club, on Wednesday announced the record prize money for the 2023 edition of the Wimbledon to be played from July 3.

"The All England Club is pleased to announce the total prize money fund for The Championships 2023 will be a record £44,700,000," the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club (AELTC) announced in a statement on Wednesday.

"The prize money on offer for tennis events this year (not including per diems) is an 11.2 per cent increase on 2022 and a 17.1 per cent increase on the pre-pandemic Championships in 2019," the statement further read. (ATP Rankings: Rafael Nadal Drops Out Of Top 100, Check His Latest Rank here)

The women's and men's singles champions and runners-up will receive 2.35 million pounds and 1.175 million pounds respectively, with prize money for these two rounds rising to the levels they were in 2019.

"We are delighted to offer record prize money to the players competing at The Championships this year, with double digit increases across the majority of events. Our ambition with this distribution is to return the singles champions and runners-up prize money to the levels in 2019 prior to the pandemic whilst, alongside, providing deserved support for players in the early rounds of the event," Ian Hewitt, Chairman of the All England Club said in an official release

