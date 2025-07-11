Advertisement
NewsWimbledon
SINNER VS DJOKOVIC LIVE

Wimbledon 2025 Semi-Final: When And Where To Watch Sinner Vs Djokovic Live On TV And Streaming?

World No. 1 Jannik Sinner faces Novak Djokovic in the Wimbledon 2025 Semi-Final on July 11. Find out the match time, live streaming platforms, and TV channels in your country. 

 

Edited By: Nitesh Dubey|Last Updated: Jul 11, 2025, 04:20 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Wimbledon 2025 Semi-Final: When And Where To Watch Sinner Vs Djokovic Live On TV And Streaming? Image Credit: X

The highly anticipated Wimbledon 2025 Semi-Final 2 is all set to feature a blockbuster clash between World No. 1 Jannik Sinner and seven-time Wimbledon champion Novak Djokovic. The matchup promises high-quality tennis, rich history, and perhaps a passing of the torch moment,  or another reminder that Djokovic is far from done.

Match Date & Time

Date: Friday, 11 July 2025

Venue: Centre Court, All England Club, Wimbledon, London

Start Time:

UK: Around 4:00 PM BST (after Fritz vs Alcaraz)

India: 7:40 PM IST

USA (ET): 11:30 AM

USA (PT): 8:30 AM

Australia (AEST): 1:30 AM (Saturday)

Sinner vs Djokovic is the second men’s semifinal, following the match between Carlos Alcaraz and Taylor Fritz.

Where to Watch on TV & Streaming

United Kingdom
TV: BBC One / BBC Two

Streaming: BBC iPlayer (free, with UK IP)

United States
TV: ESPN, ESPN2, ABC (later stages)

Streaming: ESPN+, Hulu + Live TV, fuboTV, DirecTV Stream

India
TV: Star Sports Select 1 HD

Streaming: Disney+ Hotstar and JioCinema

Australia
TV: 9Gem (Free-to-air highlights)

Streaming: Stan Sport (live and ad-free), 9Now (limited access)

Spain
TV & Streaming: Movistar+

Other Countries
Viewers in Canada, Europe, the Middle East, and Southeast Asia can catch the match on regional broadcasters like TSN, SuperSport, SPOTV, or via Wimbledon’s broadcast partners.

Match Preview

Sinner: The Man in Form
Jannik Sinner has had a dream 2025 season so far, entering Wimbledon as World No. 1 and riding high on confidence. His serve, backhand, and court coverage have been near-flawless, making him a real threat on grass.

Djokovic: The Veteran on a Mission
Novak Djokovic, chasing his 8th Wimbledon title and 25th Grand Slam overall, has shown his classic resilience. Despite injury concerns earlier this year, he has returned to top form, with his eyes firmly on yet another historic triumph.

Head-to-Head

Djokovic leads the head-to-head with Sinner, but the Italian has steadily closed the gap. Their most recent encounters have been closely fought, including Sinner’s win at the 2023 Davis Cup. 

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news and world News on Zee News.

