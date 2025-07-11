Wimbledon 2025 Semi-Final: When And Where To Watch Sinner Vs Djokovic Live On TV And Streaming?

The highly anticipated Wimbledon 2025 Semi-Final 2 is all set to feature a blockbuster clash between World No. 1 Jannik Sinner and seven-time Wimbledon champion Novak Djokovic. The matchup promises high-quality tennis, rich history, and perhaps a passing of the torch moment, or another reminder that Djokovic is far from done.

Match Date & Time

Date: Friday, 11 July 2025

Venue: Centre Court, All England Club, Wimbledon, London

Start Time:

UK: Around 4:00 PM BST (after Fritz vs Alcaraz)

India: 7:40 PM IST

USA (ET): 11:30 AM

USA (PT): 8:30 AM

Australia (AEST): 1:30 AM (Saturday)

Sinner vs Djokovic is the second men’s semifinal, following the match between Carlos Alcaraz and Taylor Fritz.

Where to Watch on TV & Streaming

United Kingdom

TV: BBC One / BBC Two

Streaming: BBC iPlayer (free, with UK IP)

United States

TV: ESPN, ESPN2, ABC (later stages)

Streaming: ESPN+, Hulu + Live TV, fuboTV, DirecTV Stream

India

TV: Star Sports Select 1 HD

Streaming: Disney+ Hotstar and JioCinema

Australia

TV: 9Gem (Free-to-air highlights)

Streaming: Stan Sport (live and ad-free), 9Now (limited access)

Spain

TV & Streaming: Movistar+

Other Countries

Viewers in Canada, Europe, the Middle East, and Southeast Asia can catch the match on regional broadcasters like TSN, SuperSport, SPOTV, or via Wimbledon’s broadcast partners.

Match Preview

Sinner: The Man in Form

Jannik Sinner has had a dream 2025 season so far, entering Wimbledon as World No. 1 and riding high on confidence. His serve, backhand, and court coverage have been near-flawless, making him a real threat on grass.

Djokovic: The Veteran on a Mission

Novak Djokovic, chasing his 8th Wimbledon title and 25th Grand Slam overall, has shown his classic resilience. Despite injury concerns earlier this year, he has returned to top form, with his eyes firmly on yet another historic triumph.

Head-to-Head

Djokovic leads the head-to-head with Sinner, but the Italian has steadily closed the gap. Their most recent encounters have been closely fought, including Sinner’s win at the 2023 Davis Cup.