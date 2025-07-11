Wimbledon 2025 Semi-Final: When And Where To Watch Sinner Vs Djokovic Live On TV And Streaming?
World No. 1 Jannik Sinner faces Novak Djokovic in the Wimbledon 2025 Semi-Final on July 11. Find out the match time, live streaming platforms, and TV channels in your country.
The highly anticipated Wimbledon 2025 Semi-Final 2 is all set to feature a blockbuster clash between World No. 1 Jannik Sinner and seven-time Wimbledon champion Novak Djokovic. The matchup promises high-quality tennis, rich history, and perhaps a passing of the torch moment, or another reminder that Djokovic is far from done.
Match Date & Time
Date: Friday, 11 July 2025
Venue: Centre Court, All England Club, Wimbledon, London
Start Time:
UK: Around 4:00 PM BST (after Fritz vs Alcaraz)
India: 7:40 PM IST
USA (ET): 11:30 AM
USA (PT): 8:30 AM
Australia (AEST): 1:30 AM (Saturday)
Sinner vs Djokovic is the second men’s semifinal, following the match between Carlos Alcaraz and Taylor Fritz.
Where to Watch on TV & Streaming
United Kingdom
TV: BBC One / BBC Two
Streaming: BBC iPlayer (free, with UK IP)
United States
TV: ESPN, ESPN2, ABC (later stages)
Streaming: ESPN+, Hulu + Live TV, fuboTV, DirecTV Stream
India
TV: Star Sports Select 1 HD
Streaming: Disney+ Hotstar and JioCinema
Australia
TV: 9Gem (Free-to-air highlights)
Streaming: Stan Sport (live and ad-free), 9Now (limited access)
Spain
TV & Streaming: Movistar+
Other Countries
Viewers in Canada, Europe, the Middle East, and Southeast Asia can catch the match on regional broadcasters like TSN, SuperSport, SPOTV, or via Wimbledon’s broadcast partners.
Match Preview
Sinner: The Man in Form
Jannik Sinner has had a dream 2025 season so far, entering Wimbledon as World No. 1 and riding high on confidence. His serve, backhand, and court coverage have been near-flawless, making him a real threat on grass.
Djokovic: The Veteran on a Mission
Novak Djokovic, chasing his 8th Wimbledon title and 25th Grand Slam overall, has shown his classic resilience. Despite injury concerns earlier this year, he has returned to top form, with his eyes firmly on yet another historic triumph.
Head-to-Head
Djokovic leads the head-to-head with Sinner, but the Italian has steadily closed the gap. Their most recent encounters have been closely fought, including Sinner’s win at the 2023 Davis Cup.
