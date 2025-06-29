Wimbledon 2025: When And Where To Watch In India, Opening Day Schedule & All You Need To Know

The most prestigious tennis tournament in the world, Wimbledon 2025, is set to serve up its iconic action once again starting June 30, 2025. With fans across the globe eagerly waiting, Indian viewers have plenty of ways to catch the action live. Here’s a quick guide on where to watch Wimbledon 2025 in India and what to expect on opening day.

Where to Watch Wimbledon 2025 in India

Indian tennis fans can tune into Star Sports Network for the live telecast of all matches. Coverage will be available in English, Hindi, and select regional languages, offering widespread access across the country.

For those who prefer streaming, all matches will be live-streamed on Disney+ Hotstar (JioCinema may also provide access). The digital platforms will also offer match highlights, live stats, player profiles, and replays.

Key Dates

Main Draw: Starts June 30, 2025

Women’s Final: July 12, 2025

Men’s Final: July 13, 2025

Opening Day Schedule (June 30)

Centre Court matches begin at 1:30 PM BST (that’s 6:00 PM IST)

Outside courts begin at 11:00 AM BST (that’s 4:30 PM IST)

Indian viewers can enjoy prime-time tennis right from early evening, with top-seeded players likely to headline Centre Court.

Top Players to Watch in 2025

This year’s edition features returning champions and rising stars:

Carlos Alcaraz (defending men’s champion)

Barbora Krejcikova (defending women’s champion)

Jannik Sinner, Iga Swiatek, Aryna Sabalenka, and more top-ranked players

With Novak Djokovic recovering from injury and Rafael Nadal expected to skip the tournament, the spotlight is on a new generation of stars.

Viewing Tips for Indian Fans

TV Broadcast - Star Sports (English, Hindi, regional feeds)

Streaming - Disney+ Hotstar (subscription required)

Best Time to Watch - 4:30 PM IST onwards (outside courts), 6:00 PM IST (Centre Court)

Final Word

Wimbledon 2025 promises two weeks of world-class tennis, historic upsets, and Grand Slam glory on the iconic grass courts of the All England Club. Whether you’re a long-time fan or new to the sport, this is an event worth watching, and Indian fans have the perfect primetime window to enjoy every serve, rally, and championship moment.