World No. 1 Jannik Sinner produced a flawless performance to oust 23rd seed Alexander Bublik for a place in the US Open 2025 quarter-finals. A sensational Sinner stymied the Kazakhstani 6-1, 6-1, 6-1 to keep his title defence alive in emphatic fashion.

"Overall I’m very, very happy. [It was] the first time this year that I can play the night match here and it makes [such] a big difference. I wanted to say thanks to everyone for coming, for cheering. This is a very special occasion for us players, so thank you so much," said Sinner.

Notably, Bublik entered Arthur Ashe Stadium without dropping a service game in his first three rounds, but Sinner broke him twice right away and took control of the match from the start.

The top seed dominated by breaking his opponent’s serve eight times while conceding just one break point, sealing victory in only one hour and 21 minutes. It was the second-shortest completed men's singles match of the tournament.

"We know each other very well. We had some tough battles, especially this year, so we know each other a little bit better now how we play," Sinner said.

"He just said congrats and wished me all the best. He had a very tough match, the last match playing five sets, finishing very late. Today he didn’t serve as good as he usually serves, so I broke him very early in every set, which then gave me the confidence to serve a little bit better," he added.



Alexander Bublik's Cheeky Remark For Jannik Sinner At US Open 2025

In a pre-match interview with ESPN inside Arthur Ashe Stadium, Alexander Bublik had a cheeky remark for his opponent Jannik Sinner.

"He’s like an AI-generated player," Bublik said of his opponent, Sinner.



Following the game, Bublik responded to an Instagram post by the US Open with a brief comment: "AI."

Notably, there will be an all-Italian men’s singles quarter-final at a major for the first time when Sinner takes on 10th seed Lorenzo Musetti. The World No. 1 will carry a 2-0 ATP Head-to- Head advantage into their showdown.

The 24-year-old Sinner has maintained his pace in the battle for No. 1 in the ATP Rankings with Carlos Alcaraz so far. He must outperform the Spaniard at the US Open to retain World No. 1. Interestingly, Sinner can reach 300 tour-level wins for his career by making the final in New York.