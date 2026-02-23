Thought of the day by A. P. J. Abdul Kalam 'It is very easy to defeat someone, but it is very hard to win someone'

Thought of the day: The thought 'It is very easy to defeat someone, but it is very hard to win someone' by A. P. J. Abdul Kalam teaches us an important lesson about life and relationships. Defeating someone in an argument or competition may give temporary satisfaction, but it often creates distance and resentment. Winning someone, however, means earning their trust, respect, and goodwill, which requires patience, understanding, and kindness. True leadership and strength are not shown by overpowering others, but by inspiring and connecting with them. Real success lies in winning hearts, not proving superiority.

Why is this thought important?

The thought “It is very easy to defeat someone, but it is very hard to win someone” by A. P. J. Abdul Kalam is important because it teaches us the true meaning of success and leadership. In daily life, people often try to prove they are right by defeating others in arguments or competitions. However, such victories are temporary and may damage relationships. Winning someone’s trust and respect requires patience, kindness, and understanding, which build strong and lasting bonds. This thought reminds us that real strength lies in compassion and character, not in dominance. It encourages us to value relationships and humanity over ego and pride.

Benefits of this thought

The thought has many benefits in our lives. First, it helps build strong and healthy relationships because we focus on understanding rather than arguing. Second, it develops qualities like patience, empathy, and kindness. Third, it encourages positive leadership by inspiring others instead of controlling them. Fourth, it reduces conflicts and promotes peace in personal and professional life. Finally, it teaches us that true success comes from winning hearts, not from proving others wrong.

How does this thought help in Self-Improvement?

This thought greatly helps in self-improvement because it encourages us to work on our character rather than our ego.

When we try to defeat others, we focus on proving ourselves right. But when we try to win people, we develop patience, empathy, emotional intelligence, and better communication skills. This mindset helps us control anger, listen carefully, and respect different opinions.

It also builds leadership qualities, as true leaders inspire and influence rather than dominate. By practicing kindness and understanding, we grow into more mature, confident, and compassionate individuals. Ultimately, this thought guides us toward becoming better human beings.