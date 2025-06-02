Top 5 Rated Films According to IMDB Available on Amazon Prime video.

Upgrade your film-watching experience with Amazon Prime Video. From blockbuster hits to criminally underrated masterpieces, enjoy your favorite movies at your own pace. We've curated a refined list just for you—experience these iconic films now, because it’s never too late to discover a classic. Featuring legendary titles like The Godfather, Forrest Gump, Joker, and many more, elevate your taste in cinema with these timeless masterpieces. Start watching today and immerse yourself in stories that have shaped the industry.



IMDb Rating: 9.2/10

The Godfather, directed by the legendary director Francis Ford Coppola. It delivers the absolute cinematic storytelling experience about crime, gore, and loyalty its story revolves around Don Vito Corleone a don whose youngest son, Michael (Al Pacino), reluctantly joins the Mafia, he gets involved in the inevitable cycle of violence and betrayal. This movie briefly showcases the aging patriarchy in society. Iconic performances by Marlon Brando and Al Pacino have made this movie epic, this movie impressively showcases the intense crime drama with complex character development.



IMDb Rating: 8.6/10

Christopher Nolen’s hit movie with a rating of 8.7 on the global IMDb platform, greatest sci-fi movie known to mankind, a 3hr long movie, The way this movie showcases the black hole and ‘humanizing’ the 4th dimension, all amazingly thought out, starring Matthew McConaughey and Anne Hathaway Jessica Chastain, Bill Irwin, Ellen Burstyn, and Michael Caine released on Nov 5, 2014, has been fan favorite ever since. A group of astronauts went to the warmth of Saturn in search of building a new home for mankind. A film that explores complex science theories like black holes, fifth-dimension space and relativity



IMDb Rating: 8.8/10

"life is like a box of chocolates — you never know what you're gonna get." Forrest Gump is directed by Robert Zemeckis with a rating of 8.8 on the global IMDb platform. Forrest Gump is an inspirational heartwarming romantic comedy and melodramatic drama film based on a guy with autism spectrum disorder named Forrest. Suddenly a guy with a low IQ finds himself in the middle of Pioneering historical events but he only wishes to meet his childhood beloved Jenny. This movie teaches us to stay positive in any circumstances just like Forrest a guy with limited intellect but not let it stop him from achieving his dream of becoming a college football star, a Vietnam War hero, a ping-pong champion, and a successful businessman



IMDb Rating: 9.0/10

The Godfather (1974) a sequel of the legendary The Godfather (1972) rated 9.0 on IMDb charts, The Godfather Part 2 is no less than its original widely loved by the audience it deepens the saga of the Corleone crime family while exploring themes of power, legacy, identity, and the corruption of the American Dream. This film showcases two parallel narratives, one where Michael Corleone becomes the head of the family and is now facing betrayal, and political pressure ultimately losing control over his empire the other shows a young Vito Corleone coming to rise to be a powerful and respected mafia leader. It has rich storytelling, complex character development and amazing cinematography. It's a masterful continuation of cinematic legacy



IMDb Rating: 8.4/10

‘Villains are made not born’. A cinematic masterpiece that beautifully showcases the Rich character dynamics, Joker (2019) rated 8.3 on the IMDb charts, directed by Todd Phillips and starring Joaquin Phoenix, a movie that explores the complex dark psychological drama set in crime-ridden Gotham City. An aspiring comedian who's mentally ill and gradually indulges himself in madness and gradually indulges himself into crime, this movie artfully showcases how a person can be evil when ignored and mistreated by his surroundings. Joker is not just an antagonist but a victim of society.

