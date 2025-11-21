10 Iconic Childhood Snacks from Across India You Can Relive at Home

All Indian childhoods are laced with snacks that leave a direct recollection of what was expected, like the crisp bite, the spicy-sweet taste or the joy of having an extra bite.Fromn the North to the South, there is a snack that is the icon of the regions, and we are used to loving it. Nowadays, you can find most of these old-time delights of local cafes and snack shops on apps such as Zomato and get them delivered fresh to your home.

An aged, dry biscuit that is prepared using flour, semolina and frequently spices such as ajwain or cumin. A snack of Rajasthan and the north Indian tea time, this snack reminds us of our childhood of snack jars and monsoon breaks.

Light, crunchy and chatpata - this is a combination of fried sev, peanuts, and puffed rice (mamra), and is a typical snack. Its nostalgic taste tends to remind most of the after-school snacks or snack bowls during festivals.

A snack-street special in Bengaluru: smashed puris drowned in a hot pea gravy, sprinkled with chopped onion, tomato and sev. Adored by various children in Karnataka due to its spicy taste.

Fried and flattened chickpeasare spiced up and frequently served with chopped lemon and onion. A snack favourite in most of India.

A sandwich of a potato-fritter (vada) between bread (pav) -the fast snack that even children enjoyed in Mumbai. A fast, hot snack that is usually taken at any time or after school. It is available in many Mumbai-style snack shops that are listed on Zomato.

Potato patties that are spiced and then topped with chutneys, onion, sev and occasionally the yoghurt. One of the favourites at school outings or evenings at the local chaat shop.

Spiced potatoes and peas in crispy pastry -a snack which never comes into and out of fashion. There are numerous local dessert and savoury restaurants and shops on Zomato that are still offering samosas on their snack menu.

All sorts of crunchy things, sev, boondi, peanuts, puffed rice, etc., in a tea-time or travel snack size. These mixtures are available to be delivered by many of the traditional sweet shops.

Fried snack ,Crisp and round, usually seasoned with cumin or fenugreek - a form of mathri, and a boyhood snack.

Small crispy puris stuffed with spicy, tangy water and fillings - to most childre,n snack time was the experience of devouring pani puri off the street vendors.

These ten snacks are not just food, they are a way to be transported back to our childhood, the things that we taste and recall the olden days, the days when we used to laugh, enjoafter-schoolol snacks. The tastes can change, but the nostalgia does not. And with Zomato, most of these local delicacies can be delivered by the local cafes and snack stalls- delivery of the childhood delights to your doorstep. The next time you are in a nostalgic mood, go back to one of these classics and enjoy the experience in every crunch.

