8 Classic Desserts from Different Countries

Desserts are not just a good ending to any meal but also a representation of tradition, culture and joy throughout the entire world. Each country possesses its products, creams and baked goods, local flavors, ingredients and food. These eight traditional desserts are a tasting trip of eight different cultures to the pleasure of those who love to explore different flavors in their cuisine.

Tiramisu is a mythical Italian dish that is being idolized everywhere across the globe as the posh mascarpone cream, espresso-laden ladyfinger, dusted cocoa layers. This combo of flavors is extremely mild and a melt in your mouth kind of flavor that is not overwhelmingly sweet coffee, or rich creaminess and is thus making the perennial attraction to any dessert lover.

Baklava is a pastry that is famous due to its crispy and crunchy layers made of phyllo dough and highly stuffed with chopped nuts and dipped in honey or sugar syrup, a Turkish pastry. Its stickiness and sweetness and its combination with the crunchy nutty bite make it an unresistable dessert that is perfect on a celebration and special occasion.

Mochi is a Japanese snack that is quite popular; the product is of soft and chew-sweet rice cakes typically filled with sweetened red bean paste, ice cream or any other flavor. Very popular in both traditional and modern Japanese cuisine, this dessert is so due to its unique texture, mild sweetness, and light presentation.

Churros are Spanish fried wicks of dough which are golden and crispy on the outside and soft on the inside. Sweetened and normally served with a warm, thick chocolate, they are a homey, thick and tasty snack that can be taken at breakfast, dessert or anytime of the day or night with the fun and flavour full of enjoyment.

Gulab Jamun is an Indian traditional dessert and is a combination of milk solid balls, which are fried and dipped in aromatic sugar syrup. Smooth, gooey, and melt-in-your-mouth, this decadent delicacy is a popular party treat, which boasts of its luxurious flavor, aromatic smell and power to pass away in parties and celebrations.

Pavlova is a lightweight, airy pastry bearing the name of a Russian dancer Anna Pavlova, and consists of crisp meringue and crowned by whipped cream of delicious coconuts and fresh fruit. Its creamy texture, sweetness, and sourness of fruits make it a good, cold, and unarguable dessert.

Cheesecake is a luxurious, rich dessert consisting of a thick savory curse with a creamy, smooth cheese filling over a crunchy base of a biscuit or a graham cracker. It is usually topped with fruits, chocolate or caramel and is a very flexible and rich snack that satisfies every taste and has become a staple in the American dessert culture.

Crème Brûlée is a common French dessert which consists of smooth creamy custard and is topped with caramelized sugar as its coating. This is a luxurious taste that has produced a polished and unresistible taste all over the world due to the contrast in textures between the smooth custard and hard caramelized crust.

It is a great experience of traveling the world, by dessert there's a chance to acquire a culture, tradition and innovativeness. Be it its Italy and its tiramisu creamy, or Turkey and its crispy baklava, or Japan and its chewiness mochi or India and its melt-in-your-mouth gulab jamun, there is always a story behind its dessert and it will satisfy your sweet tooth. Light evanescent desserts like pavlova, affluent cheesecakes or luxurious Crème Brûlée: these eight usual desserts are a varied and artistic depiction of the globe.

Disclaimer: At IDPL, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. It should not be construed as an endorsement to buy. IDPL may make a very small commission from its sale if one chooses to buy the product from any of the links in this article.