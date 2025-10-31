8 Street Foods That Bring India’s Flavours to Your Doorstep

Miss the flavours of the Indian street food being bold, spicy, and tangy? You can now watch them from the comfort of your home. Zomato makes the finest of the Indian street food business right at your door, in Delhi, Bombay, or Bangalore. Whether it is crispy chaats or sizzling rolls, here are eight classic street foods that you can currently have to order.

One of the favorite snacks, Pani Puri, is hollow and crispy puris that are full of spicy tamarind water, tangy chutneys, and a mixture of potatoes and chickpeas. It is an explosion of flavours with each bite. Each puri delivers a burst of tang, spice, and sweetness all at once.

Vada Pav is often referred to as the burger of Mumbai, and is made of spicy-dumbed mashed potato fritters using soft pav (roll bread), and served with chutneys. It's a quick, satisfying snack. The crispy vada paired with buttery pav and fiery garlic chutney creates an unforgettable combo.

Samosas are a traditional Indian snack that is cooked in deep frying and filled with spicy potatoes and peas. They are crispy on the outside and soft on the inside, de and a cup of tea is just the right thing to have with them.

A dish of North Indian cuisine, Chole Bhature is a combination of a spicy chickpea curry and fluffy deep-fried bread. It is a hearty dish that is soothing and luxurious. The golden, flaky crust breaks to reveal a hot, spicy filling that melts in your mouth.

Dosa is a thin and crispy pancake that is made of fermented lentil and rice batter, which is common in South India. It is a light but good meal served with coconut chutney and sambar. Rich in texture and bursting with flavor, Chole Bhature offers the ultimate comfort food experience.

Pav Bhaji is a dish with a Mumbai origin; it is a spicy mash of vegetables accompanied by whole bread rolls. It is a street food staple that is also full and tasty.

Chaat is a diverse array of street food that includes Bhel Puri, Dahi Puri as well and Aloo Tikki. These foods are crisp, tangy, and spicy to ensure that one enjoys a snack delight.

Momos are steamed dumplings filled with either vegetables or meat, originating from Nepal and loved across Asia. Served with a spicy dipping sauce, they offer a soft yet flavourful bite, making them a light, satisfying meal option perfect for snack lovers seeking something warm and comforting.

Indian street food is an event of adventurous tastes and various textures. You can now have the privilege of enjoying these iconic dishes in the comfort of your living room, courtesy of Zomato. In the mood to have something spicy, that was tangy or comforting, there is street food available. Then, when hungry, the next thing to do is to forget about the regular one and explore the colorful Indian street food, home-delivered, straight to your door and windows.

