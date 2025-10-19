4 Gorgeous Gold-Plated Bangle to Elevate Your Look This Myntra Diwali Sale!

Every Indian celebration feels incomplete without the soft jingling of bangles. Whether it’s a wedding, a festive gathering, or just a special day, bangles bring grace and beauty to your hands. This Diwali, adorn your wrists with stunning gold-plated bangles that capture both tradition and style. From kundan-studded elegance to pearl and American diamond accents, these sets are perfect for any outfit. And thanks to the Myntra Diwali Sale, you can shine bright without stretching your budget!

This elegantly crafted set of bangles features a refined combination of pearls, pearl beads, and kundan stones, that provide an element of traditional beauty and playfulness. An excellent accessory for festive occasions when you want your wrist to twinkle with understated elegance, they are lightweight and comfortable, and a great for the Diwali holiday.

Key Features:

Pearl bead detailing.

Lightweight and easy to wear.

Great for festive and casual wear.

Durable finish.

If you like to stack bangles, this may not be the best option for you.

This Rubans set features six handcrafted bangles, traditional in style, with gold plating and studded with pearls and stones, all in an attractive design. If you enjoy wearing bangles this attractive set includes classic authentic bangles, and they go well with ethnic wear. Perfect for weddings, festivals, and any daily traditional occasion.

Key Features:

Six bracelets in the set.

Gold plated with pearl and stones.

Traditional design.

Made to fit comfortably.

Bracelets may feel heavy and uncomfortable if worn for long hours.

A set of bangles adds a touch of sparkle to your look, while also being classy and stylish. A total of four bangles adds to the fun making them perfect for casual parties and festive occassions. The gold-tone plating makes them versatile meaning you can wear them again and again!

Key Features:

Gold-tone plating with American diamonds.

Beads to enhance your look.

Perfect for festive and party wear.

Classy and stylish Look.

Stones may need to be handled with care.

Yellow Chimes offers a collection of four handcrafted bangles, accented with white American diamonds and gold plating. These bangles has detailing, can be worn for formal events as well as festivals. This group of bangles blends traditional craftsmanship with modern elegance, and they are perfect to make a statement during Diwali.

Key Features:

Accessorized with bangles.

Full Set of 4 bangles.

Intricate detailing and craftsmanship.

Comfortable to wear.

Handcrafted features will need to be cared.

This Diwali let your wrists sparkle with glamour and tradition! Whether you wear the delicate charm of Jazz and Sizzle's kundan-pearl combination, the full festive look of Rubans' 6-piece presentation, the glamorous sparkle of Sukkhi's bangles with American diamonds, or the detail of the handcrafted Yellow Chimes, there is a set for your style and occasion. The Myntra Diwali Sale will let you get these full gold-plated bangles at fantastic prices! So, bring that jingling magic to your festivities, better your festive outfits, and dazzle like the festival of lights.

