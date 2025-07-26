4 Stylish Handbags to Flaunt This Season: Only at Myntra’s Grand Festive Days

Myntra leads the Grand Festive Days between 23rd and 27th July, and that will be the best occasion to bag those show-stopper bags you have been lusting after! If you are a fan of mini slings or more spacious totes, there is something to buy. An excellent handbag adds character, functionality, and finishing touches to an outfit. We have therefore selected the best 4 handbags that we need, which include Caprese, Sangria, French Connection, and Fortify Craft, which are all stylish & functional at unimaginable prices.

Image Source- Myntra.com



Turn your style into something amazing by adding a touch of genius to your gathering with this flower scenery printed handbag by Sangria. It is colorful, feminine, and ideal to be worn during informal brunches, shopping, or celebration days.

Key Features:

Vibrant floral print

Spacious interior for daily essentials

Twin handles for easy carry

Zip closure for security

Ideal for casual and festive wear

Fabric material may not be suitable for rainy weather.

Image Source- Myntra.com



Keep going chic and tight with the Caprese N Juno pink sling bag. The smooth, trendy item is ideal for simple outings, romantic dinner dates, or meetings at a cafe. Its clean structure with metallic details and pastel palette makes it luxurious in miniature.

Key Features:

Compact and lightweight

Elegant gold-toned detailing

Pastel pink for soft glam looks

Detachable strap

Zip closure for convenience

Limited space—best for carrying only essentials.

Image Source- Myntra.com



French Connection makes really good choices for this classic design sling bag that fits into the category of modern, sleek designs. It is smooth, small, and can be paired with formal and casual dressings.

Key Features:

Premium faux leather build

Structured box shape

Magnetic flap closure

Adjustable shoulder strap

Sleek and versatile design

No internal compartments—organization may be limited.

Image Source- Myntra.com



Looking for r room and fashion? The Fortify Craft textured tote contains both. Suitable for the office or a traveler, comfortable, and can also be used as a daily bag. With its textured PU surface and spacious interior, this shopper bag is always ready.

Key Features:

Textured faux leather finish

Large tote design for spacious storage

Twin shoulder straps

Zipper closure

Suitable for work or errands

It can feel bulky when fully loaded.

The Myntra Grand Festive Days that are going on, 23rd-27th July, are the moment when you should ensure to add spice to your accessories wardrobe with trendy and modish handbags which are not only fashionable but are also useful. Despite your interest in floral prints, small slings, elegant neutrals, or spacious totes, these five selected at Sangria, Caprese, French Connection, and Fortify Craft will find a place in the collection of every woman. Therefore, do not lose such great offers. Select what you like best, press the button to add it to your cart, and make your bag speak this season!

Disclaimer: At IDPL, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. It should not be construed as an endorsement to buy. IDPL may make a very small commission from its sale if one chooses to buy the product from any of the links in this article.